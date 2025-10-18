What Electronics Need To Be Scanned At TSA Security?

Ah, yes, the infamous TSA security checkpoint process where you have to remove most, if not all, electronics from your bag, take off shoes, your belt, any metal or jewelry, hats, you know the drill. Except, things are changing. Recently, the TSA actually dropped the shoe removal rule for domestic airport travelers. Moreover, a few policies have also changed in the interest of brevity, including TSA electronics rules specifically. But other than noting which devices you can and can't bring, among other things, it's also helpful to know how you have to engage at checkpoints. Sure, you don't have to remove your shoes anymore, but what electronics do actually need to be scanned at TSA security out of your bag?

As a general guideline, the TSA will usually tell you anything larger than a smartphone needs to be removed from your bag and put into a bin, with the largest devices like laptops going in their own separate bins. But also, that's more of an unofficial rule, which means it's at every agent's discretion and they can still ask you to remove certain items. Retro handhelds are usually about the size of a smartphone, you may have to remove those, certainly a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. Cameras can usually stay in the bag, but may need to be removed when in their own case or if they're extra large.

Laptops and tablets always need to come out. Large charging bricks or power banks may need to be removed. Portable drones and sometimes accessories may need to be removed. Even electronics-based toys may need to be scanned separately if kids are tagging along. Curious minds might inquire why these electronics need to come out of their homely bags and receive exclusive scans. That requires a brief, yet separate explanation.