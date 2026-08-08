How To Fix Spotify When It Keeps Skipping On Its Own

Sometimes tuning into the right Spotify playlist can work wonders, enabling you to quickly get into a productive zone. But being interrupted midway through because the Spotify app starts skipping, with the audio cutting in and out, can be enough to completely break your focus. Generally speaking, this shouldn't happen. as the Spotify app is pretty consistent.

Even so, the industry-leading music streaming app shouldn't disrupt your listening experience. Unfortunately though, if you pair it with a technical problem, there's no way to fix it unless you snuff out the source. Usually, the problem actually traces back to a connection made by the hardware or software.

This typically happens in two ways: either your network is having problems and can't stream the app properly (it can't keep up with the buffering), or you're actually struggling to keep your Bluetooth connection stable — in which case it's not a problem created by the app, but rather by your linked headphones or speakers. A common fix for Bluetooth connections is simply re-pairing your listening peripheral to the app or computer that's running Spotify. Still, sometimes that isn't enough, as the culprit may be an intended feature, like Spotify Jam, that conflicts with the connection, or simply a general compatibility issue with the app.