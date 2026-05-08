The Frustrating Bluetooth Connection Problem You Can Fix With One Setting

When Bluetooth devices became mainstream and really affordable, it made things so much easier. You didn't have to rely on wired connections anymore. Additionally, with recent developments in Bluetooth technology, connection strength, stability, and audio quality have improved, even during video calls, which involve bi-directional transfer of data. But there's one thing still troubling users: frequent disconnections.

Many of us still experience Bluetooth devices disconnecting from a PC or smartphone as soon as the display turns off or the system goes to sleep. Sometimes, simply re-enabling Bluetooth or reconnecting the device works, but there's a hidden Android setting to extend battery life that can fix this problem in one go. What happens is that the operating system, in a bid to save battery, disables the Bluetooth functionality as soon as it detects inactivity, resulting in frequent disconnections. This behavior is not exclusive to any device, but can be seen across operating systems like Windows and Android. The good news is that fixing this doesn't take more than a minute.