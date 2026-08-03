Old NYC Subway Cars Have An Unexpected Second Life On The Ocean Floor

At the turn of the century, the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) was faced with a problem. What should they do with all of their aging, decommissioned New York City subway cars? Let them rust in a scrapyard somewhere? The organization decided on a far more beneficial idea: Dump them into ocean waters off the eastern seaboard. The idea wasn't to pollute the ocean but instead give fish new homes. No, seriously.

Starting in 2001, the MTA began the lengthy process of depositing well over 2,000 subway cars, the majority of which consisted of Redbird trains (which began service in 1963). The rest were Brightliner cars; if you've ever taken the NYC subway, you've probably seen some of these trains in service. The photographer Stephen Mallon got to document not only the process but also the aftermath. Currently, the recycled cars serve as artificial reefs for schools of flounder, tuna, and sea bass.

According to Business Insider's projections, the project helped save the MTA $30 million. But more importantly, Redbird Ridge and Brightliner Bank (not their official names) give local fish populations a safe haven from overfishing. Even though dumping the subway cars took over 10 years, endemic life took to the objects in less than half that. Our fingers are crossed these subway cars can serve as the skeletons for new coral reefs now that existing reefs have reached catastrophic bleaching levels.