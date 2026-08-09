4 Web Browsers More Powerful Than Google Chrome

Google Chrome is ubiquitous. Its major appeal is its deep integration with Google's services, a vibrant ecosystem of extensions and themes, and (usually) speedy performance. You might also prefer the browser for its minimalistic interface that doesn't overwhelm you with tons of features that you may not necessarily need while browsing the web. While its minimalist UI might seem like all you need, there may come a time when you need an alternative that's more powerful.

While Chrome is the most popular browser on the web, it certainly isn't the most powerful option for anyone looking for a browser that offers more than the standard features. While we've seen some great advancements, with Google adding a handful of useful features to Chrome in 2026, like Split View, it might still leave a lot to be desired for some. Browsers that are more powerful than Chrome offer more customizability and come packed with extra features.

Take Brave, for example, which comes with a built-in VPN, an RSS reader, an ad-blocker, and a Tor browsing mode that routes your traffic through the Tor network. Alongside Brave, there are other browsers that you can switch to if you're looking for a more powerful browser than Chrome. We selected these browsers based on the extra features that they offer on top of what is available in Chrome. We have a detailed explanation of our selection process at the end of the article.