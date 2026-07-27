5 Lesser-Known Web Browsers You Should Try Instead Of Google Chrome

Google Chrome is the most-used browser in the world, with a controlling market share of close to 70%, according to the latest data by StatCounter. This is despite the existence of many other browsers on the market that are just as free as Chrome and offer similar features, with some even being superior in certain aspects. In fact, there are several reasons why you should ditch Google Chrome for alternative browsers, starting with privacy.

For those who've tried something other than Chrome, it's not uncommon to see someone using either Mozilla's Firefox, Microsoft's Edge, or Apple's Safari (if they own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac). However, these aren't the only options available. If you don't want to use Chrome and aren't willing to settle on the usual well-known alternatives like Firefox, Edge, and Safari, there are other options you should consider.

We've scoured the web to find lesser-known yet more-than-good-enough web browsers you can use. All the options we discuss below are available on mobile (Android and iOS) as well as on major desktop platforms, such as macOS and Windows.