Why Did Logitech Buy Astro Headsets?

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By the mid-2010s, gaming had become an important battleground in the lucrative field of consumer technology. Companies across the industry were competing to win over players with products designed around a growing and increasingly competitive gaming culture. Logitech, founded in Switzerland in 1981, had already established itself as a major player in PC gaming peripherals with its Logitech G brand, but it was keen to expand further by gaining a stronger foothold in the console market. It was this ambition that led the company to take an interest in California-based Astro Gaming, a leading brand in gaming headsets. In 2017, Logitech made a move, acquiring Astro in a deal worth $85 million.

Founded in 2006, Astro had spent more than a decade building a name for itself in the world of gaming when Logitech came knocking. The smaller company was already well known for its premium headsets, particularly the A40 and A50, which had become popular among everyone from gaming enthusiasts to esports competitors. For Logitech's leadership, the appeal was not simply in acquiring another hardware line, but in gaining a brand with an established identity and a loyal audience. When Logitech announced its acquisition, it described Astro as "a perfect complement to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming." At that point, with Astro now under its wing, the question was whether Logitech would be able to strengthen its position in console gaming without diluting the brand that had made Astro so valuable in the first place.