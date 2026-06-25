5 Wired Gaming Headphones With The Best Audio

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Serious gamers know that wired tech is simply faster and more reliable. Going cordless may be convenient, but there are disadvantages to wireless headphones that make it impractical for power users to make the switch. Pro players need headphones with less than 50 milliseconds of audio delay so they can react to every cue instantly; hearing an enemy footstep a moment too late often means certain defeat. If you want the best audio quality when you're playing or competing, wired gaming headphones are the way to go.

Of course, price is a huge factor in the headphone market. That's why we already covered the best budget and expensive gaming headsets at every price point, but if you're looking for amazing sound, no matter the cost, you'll want to cut straight to the chase. We did the research for you, cross-referenced reviews from a variety of professional hardware testers, and took user feedback into consideration. These are the five wired gaming headphones with the best audio.