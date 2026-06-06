5 Reasons I Can't Make The Switch To Wireless Headphones

I've been listening to music on the go since the 1990s, with many fond memories of long bus and plane rides with my Discman and headphones piping in my favorite tunes. It's been interesting seeing the general shift to wireless headphones, and as someone who has had their wires tangled plenty of times, I can't deny the convenience. Despite all that, the various quirks of wireless headphones, from fussy Bluetooth connections to underwhelming batteries, make it hard for me to relinquish my wired headphones entirely.

The thing about relatively simpler technologies is that they tend to be a little easier to deal with. Yes, wired headphones can get tangled up in your bag, but a hardline, unpowered connection always ensures that you'll have your music when you want it, and that's more than I can say about some less-than-stellar wireless pairs I've put up with over the years. Even if I use a pair of wireless headphones, at the very least I need an audio jack in case their wireless connection fails me, and I'm left in boring silence. Perhaps this is why wired headphones are becoming cool again (not that they ever stopped being cool to me).