Closed Vs. Open-Back Headphones: Which Is Better For Your Audio Setup?

Closed-back headphones are more popular for casual use than their open brethren, and there's a good reason for that. Because the earcups are sealed, they minimize sound leakage. For most people who simply don't want to disturb people around them, this quite often seals the deal (pun intended). The design itself also contributes to a significant bass-heavy sound, which is a huge plus for certain genres that lean heavily on those low, rumbling frequencies.

With sound isolation being the key goal of closed-back headphones, they clamp down heavily on your ears, which also limits airflow. Needless to say, this can be fatiguing and quite uncomfortable during longer sessions. While fatigue may not be as big a deal if you stick to the 60-60 headphone rule (keeping the volume lower and taking a break every 60 seconds), it's definitely something to keep in mind if you'll rock them for extended periods.

Open-back headphones, on the other hand, have the back of the ear cups completely open. This allows air to pass through, creating a more natural, reverberated sound. Because sound waves also interact with the room, open-back headphones don't emphasize bass as much, which, of course, is a no-no for some genres.

While all of this contributes to a more pleasant experience (open-back headphones also don't apply as much physical pressure on your head), they are significantly louder than their closed-back counterparts. The sound isolation is largely nonexistent, so you can expect everyone around you to hear the tunes you're blasting. Thus, you should reserve your open-back headphones for home use.