3 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying Headphones
Whether you've been noticing warning signs that it's time to replace your current pair of headphones, or you're simply branching out and exploring audiophile-approved gear, it's important to do your research when investing in a new set of headphones. That doesn't just involve having a general sense of what you're looking for. It's also smart to familiarize yourself with certain pitfalls associated with purchasing this type of tech. If you avoid these common mistakes people make when buying headphones, you're more likely to invest in a pair that delivers on your expectations.
It's easy to mistakenly assume that the best headphones are the most expensive pair you can justify, given your budget. That's not always the case. For example, a high-end set of studio headphones might be unnecessary if you don't plan on using your new gear in a studio setting. To avoid buyer's remorse, take your time when researching different audio models and make a point of not falling into the traps listed here.
Not accounting for how you'll use them
Different types of headphones and earbuds serve different purposes. Some headphones are ideal for sitting at home while indulging in the subtle nuances and intricacies of a recording. Others offer superior performance for running and other fitness activities.
A pair of headphones that otherwise has a positive reputation may nevertheless be the wrong pair for you if you don't account for your specific goals and needs when considering your options. This might mean it's necessary to buy two or more pairs of headphones if you plan on listening to music (and podcasts, audiobooks, etc.) in different contexts and settings. For example, you may buy one pair to optimize your experience of listening to music while working out, and another to showcase the quality of your favorite vinyl records.
Of course, just because a pair of headphones or earbuds is advertised as serving a particular purpose, that doesn't always mean it will make good on marketing promises. Perhaps you need a pair of headphones that's water-resistant. Don't assume you can trust a brand just because the packaging claims water-resistance is one of the features a pair offers. Do your research to confirm a pair you're considering buying actually serves its stated purpose, taking into account expert reviews and the experiences of actual users of the products.
Letting meaningless industry jargon distract you
Branching off from the previous point, it's vital to understand that a lot of impressive-sounding claims marketing teams make when advertising headphones are sometimes partially designed to take advantage of the fact that a consumer might not be familiar with audiophile jargon. For instance, a pair of headphones might advertise the fact that it offers a "superb frequency range" or something similar. However, perhaps the frequency range the headphones actually offer is the industry standard, which, while quite good for general listening purposes, may not provide much, if any, boost for your use cases.
To at least some degree, marketers might be counting on the fact that the average headphone buyer doesn't know what type of frequency range is actually impressive. And that's just one example. The main point to keep in mind is that marketing and advertising content that prioritizes jargon and technical specs might not necessarily be a sign of a quality product. You need to do your research and investigate these claims to determine whether they truly indicate a pair of headphones is worth the cost, particularly in light of how you intend to use them. Do you really need hybrid or 2-in-1 features that support both Bluetooth and wired connections, for instance, if you only ever plan to use your headphones plugged into a laptop? Probably not, so try not to be swayed by the pitches for these upgrades that'll cost you more without delivering any extra functionality ... for you, at least.
Not considering fit and comfort
It makes sense to prioritize sound quality when buying a new pair of headphones or earbuds. An unparalleled listening experience is what you want from this type of product. That said, it's worth keeping in mind that, even if a pair of headphones sounds good, you'll struggle to enjoy them if wearing those headphones is uncomfortable. This is particularly important when buying over-ear headphones, where fit can significantly impact your overall comfort.
An ideal shopping scenario involves the chance to try on a new pair of headphones before buying them. However, in the digital age, you may be shopping for headphones online. If so, make a point of accounting for fit and overall comfort when conducting research. Look for reviews that mention this factor before making a final purchase.
Considering the points here will help you guard against spending money on a pair of headphones that ends up disappointing you. Once you do find the right pair, don't necessarily get rid of your old headphones just yet, though. There are various creative ways to use old headphones worth exploring before tossing them.