3 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying Headphones

Different types of headphones and earbuds serve different purposes. Some headphones are ideal for sitting at home while indulging in the subtle nuances and intricacies of a recording. Others offer superior performance for running and other fitness activities.

A pair of headphones that otherwise has a positive reputation may nevertheless be the wrong pair for you if you don't account for your specific goals and needs when considering your options. This might mean it's necessary to buy two or more pairs of headphones if you plan on listening to music (and podcasts, audiobooks, etc.) in different contexts and settings. For example, you may buy one pair to optimize your experience of listening to music while working out, and another to showcase the quality of your favorite vinyl records.

Of course, just because a pair of headphones or earbuds is advertised as serving a particular purpose, that doesn't always mean it will make good on marketing promises. Perhaps you need a pair of headphones that's water-resistant. Don't assume you can trust a brand just because the packaging claims water-resistance is one of the features a pair offers. Do your research to confirm a pair you're considering buying actually serves its stated purpose, taking into account expert reviews and the experiences of actual users of the products.