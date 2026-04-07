7 Signs That You Probably Need New Headphones

You'll always want your headphones or earbuds to last as long as possible, especially if you've bought some of the best budget or expensive noise-cancelling headphones, and it's natural to take steps to protect them or keep them working for as long as humanly possible. Sometimes, though, you just have to wave goodbye to beloved tech and pick up something new.

They may be classic oldies or a recent beloved pair of headphones that've barely spent a second off your head, but there are a host of problems that can affect headphones if you use them frequently. They range from natural deterioration to wear and tear, and sometimes unhealthy habits you may have picked up. Whatever the case, these problems can mount and affect the way you use your tech, sometimes stopping it cold, sometimes just making it inconvenient.

If you've started to experience any of the following signs plaguing your headphones, it might be time to consider buying a new pair. That doesn't mean your current cans are useless: repairing them, repurposing them, or recycling them can give them an extra boost of life. But sometimes, the writing's on the wall, and it's time to pick up some new music machines.