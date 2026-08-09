Skip The Flagship Smartphone And Try One Of These Affordable Alternatives Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As electronics grow increasingly more expensive, thanks to RAM and storage shortages, there's an expectation that the smartphone market will soon adapt, not only raising prices, but also offering less-capable hardware. You can already see this with reports about the Pixel 11 and its increased prices, but it's not the only flagship phone affected. So, if consumers are soon going to be paying extreme premium prices for what used to be mid-range specs, why not jump the gun and pick up a solid midranger right now, beating the manufacturers to the punch?
Thanks to the rising costs of building a smartphone, manufacturers are even dropping out of the US and EU markets, like OnePlus (OP), which will be closing shop outside China as the majority of the company is folded into Oppo. Of course, Oppo will continue to support current OP models; you can often snag these devices at a discount. In other words, it's a great time to buy a smartphone if you're looking at anything below flagships, and we've gathered together the standouts that fit in the sweet spot of solid pricing and quality hardware, coming away with four smartphones that should please everyone, no matter if what you're seeking is pure Android, an affordable iPhone running iOS, a model with impressive gaming performance, or you simply want to snag a phone at a discount.
To uncover the cream of the flagship alternative crop, we've leaned on our own tech expertise, but also taken into account user testimonials across social media and online storefronts, while considering the opinions of professional reviewers in the tech space. That's to say, we've compiled all the available data to come away with four awesomely affordable flagship alternatives.
Choose Pixel 10a instead of the Pixel 10
There aren't many phones that hit a sweet $500 price point while offering near-flagship performance. Sure, Motorola, Nothing, and Samsung offer a couple models that fit, but there are usually compromises, such as these disadvantages of buying Motorola phones. The thing is, when you buy a midrange phone from these companies, you don't always get a full seven years of support; it's a feature often reserved for flagships. One of the few to buck this trend is Google, with its Pixel "a" series and its seven years of support, such as the $500 Pixel 10a, which offers 128 GB storage to start.
The Pixel 10a is basically as close as a midrange phone gets to a flagship, and at a very affordable price. Given that we already know the Pixel 11 will soon command a higher price, it's not unreasonable to expect the Pixel 11a to rise too, making now a great time to secure a Pixel 10a before it's replaced by a pricier model. Plenty of Pixel 10a reviews call out that it's a smartphone worth purchasing, with more than a handful of professional tech reviewers who came away impressed.
You don't have to look far for these opinions, either, calling out the phone's exceptional battery life, years of support, and great camera. Users are just as enthused on social media sites like Reddit, not only with the great pricing but also the lack of a camera bump, which keeps the device's lines looking clean. It would appear that almost everyone is in agreement that the Pixel 10a punches well above its weight, making it one of the most affordable flagship alternatives on the market right now, even undercutting Apple's 17e (more on that below) by $100.
Choose iPhone 17e instead of the iPhone 17
If you're an Apple devotee, you'll be glad to know the company has finally embraced the midrangewith the iPhone 17e. It uses the same chip as the regular iPhone 17, except the GPU is binned with one less core. Basically, you get similar performance at a fraction of the price, and the phone even packs 8 GB of RAM and starts at 256 GB of storage. So even though the base iPhone 17e is $100 more than the base Pixel 10a, you get double the storage to even things out. In other words, the iPhone 17e is the perfect way to snag an affordable iPhone without sacrificing much in performance, all while keeping it comparable to similarly priced midrange competitors.
The 17e has proven to be a success, and our own review says as much, plus it fixed everything wrong with last year's model. So now that Apple has firmly set its sights on affordability when competitor prices are rising, it's a great time to jump into the company's cohesive ecosystem. It's also worth noting that Apple never offers an end of support date, so you could wind up with less than Google's seven, but history shows Apple devices average similar, you just don't get a promise the company will, there's no guarantee like Google's.
Beyond our own feelings that the phone is a meaningful upgrade, you can find plenty of other positive reviews online, highlighting its premium feel and budget pricing. Users across social media agree that its practical design and form factor are appealing, getting all of the basics of a phone's design right. Namely, it's a good smartphone sold at an affordable price, and these days that's hard to beat, making the iPhone 17e an easy recommendation for anyone hunting for an affordable flagship alternative.
Choose OnePlus 15R instead of the OnePlus 15
You may have heard that OnePlus won't be available in most of the west for much longer, focusing on China. The good news is that the current models available, like the 256 GB OnePlus 15R, packing a whopping 12 GB of RAM and typically retailing for $700, can be had for less, but you'll have to act fast, as stock is dwindling. Looking to resellers like Swiftronics and eBay can help when hunting down a sweet deal, but OnePlus also holds some stock of the $800 512 GB model. No matter which you prefer, there are still a few units available to buy, often at a solid discount when you know where to look.
OnePlus will continue to support existing models through Oppo, and the 15R will receive its planned four years of OS updates with six years of security updates, which compares well to the iPhone 17e. Not bad for a brand that soon won't be available, thanks to Oppo's promised support. Despite the company reaching its end of life in the west, the OnePlus 15R is a great option as a flagship alternative, thanks in large part to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and lofty RAM, not to mention its high refresh rate screen that tops out at 165 Hz, ensuring a smooth Android experience.
Our review for the OnePlus 15R specifically calls out the phone's exceptional battery life, packing 7,400 mAh of Silicon NanoStack that supports 100 W charging; it's an amazing battery at a lower price than the previous model. Other professional reviews are similarly positive, with notable outlets claiming it's a compelling alternative. That's now doubly true, as discounts are more readily available. No matter how you slice it, the OnePlus 15R is a compelling flagship killer.
Choose the Redmagic 11S Pro if you're into Android gaming
There's one Android phone that wins on performance every single year, and it's always a Redmagic, thanks in part to the active cooling built into its phones, like the Redmagic 11S Pro. That's right, it builds little spinning fans inside of its phones and tablets, which helps to keep stable temps for long gameplay sessions, allowing your phone to act as an Android gaming device, anytime you want. Slap a third-party controller on it, and now you're rocking an Android gaming handheld, and it's one that doubles as a phone for making calls.
The thing is, Redmagic devices don't always contain all the radio frequencies you would expect of a phone sold in the U.S., which means it works best on providers like T-Mobile that support the majority of the phone's bands. This can also limit things like Wi-Fi calling, so you need to ensure the phone will work with your carrier before making the jump, but the effort can be worth it when Redmagic outpaces all gaming phone competitors, even Asus, which hasn't released a gaming phone since 2024, by default crowning Redmagic the gaming phone king.
While the built-in fan won't drop temps more than a few degrees, the fact it can extend your gaming sessions without worry of overheating, even when playing demanding games like Genshin, easily ensures the $800 retail price is well worth the investment. User reviews across social media agree: nothing beats Redmagic when it comes to gaming with a phone on Android, and professional reviews repeat that sentiment, year after year. If there's one gaming phone to buy, Redmagic should be at the top of your list.
Methodology
In order to uncover the very best flagship smartphone alternatives currently available on the market, we not only leaned on our years and years of tech expertise covering the subject, but have taken into account the many user testimonials across the web, alongside the opinions of professional tech reviewers. This way, we were able to form a general consensus that combines all this data into a helpful guide that can steer anyone looking for a flagship killer in the correct direction. Using it, you can snag yourself a powerful midranger before phone prices start to climb as RAM and storage prices continue to soar.