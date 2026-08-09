Skip The Flagship Smartphone And Try One Of These Affordable Alternatives Instead

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As electronics grow increasingly more expensive, thanks to RAM and storage shortages, there's an expectation that the smartphone market will soon adapt, not only raising prices, but also offering less-capable hardware. You can already see this with reports about the Pixel 11 and its increased prices, but it's not the only flagship phone affected. So, if consumers are soon going to be paying extreme premium prices for what used to be mid-range specs, why not jump the gun and pick up a solid midranger right now, beating the manufacturers to the punch?

Thanks to the rising costs of building a smartphone, manufacturers are even dropping out of the US and EU markets, like OnePlus (OP), which will be closing shop outside China as the majority of the company is folded into Oppo. Of course, Oppo will continue to support current OP models; you can often snag these devices at a discount. In other words, it's a great time to buy a smartphone if you're looking at anything below flagships, and we've gathered together the standouts that fit in the sweet spot of solid pricing and quality hardware, coming away with four smartphones that should please everyone, no matter if what you're seeking is pure Android, an affordable iPhone running iOS, a model with impressive gaming performance, or you simply want to snag a phone at a discount.

To uncover the cream of the flagship alternative crop, we've leaned on our own tech expertise, but also taken into account user testimonials across social media and online storefronts, while considering the opinions of professional reviewers in the tech space. That's to say, we've compiled all the available data to come away with four awesomely affordable flagship alternatives.