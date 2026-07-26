3 Disadvantages Of Buying Motorola Phones

Motorola has been a big part of the Android landscape since the start, thanks to its Verizon-locked Droid that dropped back in 2009, only a year after Android's first phone, the T-Mobile G1. Motorola found a good bit of success, to the point that Android phones were mostly called Droids for those initial years, hitting mainstream appeal thanks to the company's successful flashy marketing around the term "Droid," which even Samsung and HTC contributed to.

One could argue Motorola contributed heavily to Android's early appeal, so it wasn't surprising when Google bought Motorola Mobility in 2012. Under Google's reign, Motorola's revenue dropped, and the company was sold again in 2014, this time to Lenovo. While Lenovo is plenty profitable, continuing Motorola's budget and midrange offerings, its biggest move as owner of the brand has been the revival of the Motorola Razr in 2019. That was followed by the Motorola Edge series, and then came the high-end Motorola Signature. The company is ingrained in Android's history and is still kicking today, with both budget and high-end offerings standing the test of time in a very turbulent market. But this doesn't mean the current lineup is without disadvantages, especially now that the company has traded hands several times, losing much of its original identity.

Nowadays, Motorola is perhaps best known for its budget devices, the G series, and these are often the fodder of prepaid carriers like MVNOs — cheap phones paired with cheap plans. Sometimes, these phones are subsidized, which means they can contain ads and bloatware, and that isn't helped by Lenovo's limited support across its hardware and software. Compared to its competitors, certain disadvantages are sure to stand out, and they're worth considering before you make your next Android phone purchase.