5 Android Phones With The Longest Software Support Guarantees

Android may have had a bad reputation compared to the iPhone when it comes to software updates, but that has changed significantly in the past few years. Google and Samsung started offering software update guarantees for Pixel and Galaxy devices, with both companies promising seven years of Android releases and seven years of security updates for several flagships. These guarantees were even better than what Apple had been doing with the iPhone. Apple never offered similar promises, but iPhones routinely get long software support, extending a phone's life to five or six years after launch. For example, the 2019 iPhone 11 series will run iOS 27, an operating system that will be available to the public in mid-September 2026, around the handset's seventh birthday. Other Android vendors followed Samsung and Google's lead, raising the support ceiling significantly in recent years. Phones like the Motorola Signature, Honor Magic V6, Pixel 10a, and Galaxy S26 Ultra all offer seven-year software support guarantees.

But there's one Android handset that may surprise fans, because it offers slightly better support than most mainstream Android handsets that come with seven-year software support. The Fairphone Gen 6 is a modular, sustainable phone made by European smartphone vendor Fairphone that will offer users seven years of Android updates and eight years of security updates. This is slightly better than what most mainstream Android vendors can guarantee, as of this writing.

There's even better news for consumers who want handsets that can last several years without losing software support after two or three years. There are dozens of Android devices that ship with the same seven-year software guarantee. More importantly, vendors are also offering more years of support to midrange and entry-level Android handsets, with some such devices receiving up to six years of support.