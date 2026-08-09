What Is The Best Subwoofer Size For Your Car?

Subwoofers carry different levels of sensitivity and power requirements, and it's essential to pair woofers with an amplifier that meets their continuous power handling capability, also known as RMS (Root Mean Square). Another key specification to focus on, however, is volume requirements. Car audio subwoofers all come with recommended volume requirements for sealed and ported subwoofer boxes alike. They won't live up to their full potential without being paired with a proper enclosure.

For example, let's say you scored a JL Audio 13W7, one of the most coveted car audio subwoofers on the market. It's a massive driver, and its recommended volume for a sealed box is a whopping 1.875 cubic feet. You might be able to fit it in something smaller, but it won't deliver the incredible, game-changing bass that has made it famous. Conversely, some subwoofers can suffer in a box that's too big for their needs.

Essentially, it's not enough to find a subwoofer that fits based on size and power alone. You need to make sure you can provide the right enclosure for it to truly shine. Of course, a subwoofer won't fix all your audio needs, and you may want to explore other ways to improve your car audio. But if you can place it in an environment that supports its depth and volume needs, you'll be bumping bass notes in no time.