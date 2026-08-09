How Your Smartphone Is Changing Your Body

Using your smartphone could be doing more harm to your body than you may be aware of. We're not talking about doomscrolling or the adverse effects social media has on your mental health. No, this is how using your smartphone may actually be damaging your body the more you use it and look at it.

There are several ways that using your smartphone can lead to physical changes and pains. Doctors have come up with a new term that has to do with how people use their smartphones and the physical toll it takes on doing so. "Phone body" is an informal phrase coined by doctors describing the physical changes in bodies that come after years of hunching, bending, and slouching to look at a smartphone. Per a 2025 report from Harmony Healthcare IT, Americans spend an average of 5 hours and 16 minutes per day using their phone. It's no wonder people are experiencing aches and pains all over their body.

These ailments can be related to pain in your neck, shoulders, thumbs, eyes, back, and elbows. They are just a few of a number of everyday smartphone risks you should know about. Most of the pain can be reduced; however, it falls on the user to understand how they are utilizing their phone and what they can do to avoid or prevent it.