Don't Just Turn Up The AC, Try This Cheaper Solution Instead

Of course, not everyone has an AC at home. If not, trying to sleep in a bedroom that's been heating up through the day, for example, can be a challenge. But with an electric fan, there's something you can do before bedtime that could cool the room by several degrees. It involves pointing the fan out of an open window in one room, while opening doors and windows in other parts of the home. Doing so can push warm air out while drawing cooler air in.

This works best when the temperature outside is lower than indoors, and when the fan is placed about two feet from the open window. If there's a strong breeze outside, simply opening a few windows should create the necessary airflow without needing a fan. It's also a good idea to try and stop heat from entering your home in the first place. For the best results, try closing blinds or curtains on windows where sunlight is flooding in.

Using reflective shades and keeping windows closed during the hottest parts of the day can also help with this. Then, when outdoor temperatures drop later in the day, open windows and use fans to circulate cooler air and flush out that built-up heat. If you're looking for more solutions, these wearable cooling devices might be worth a look, though there are plenty of other useful gadgets for the summer heat.