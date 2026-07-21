8 Useful Gadgets For The Summer Heat

If you instinctively open a window when the house gets too hot: stop doing that. Unless it's cooler outside than in, all you're doing is letting hotter air in. Instead, you could try opening your windows at night to let the hot air out (again, assuming it's actually cooled down outside), but keep them closed during the day. Or you could try painting your windows with yogurt! Or you could try something a bit less drastic, like closing all the curtains and blinds to block out the sun's warming rays.

Sometimes, though, doing that when the sun actually hits the windows is easier said than done, so here's where smart blinds and curtains come into play by allowing you to automate the whole thing at a certain time of day. Retrofit devices like the SwitchBot Curtain Opener work with any kind of curtain pole or track, so they're great for renters and those who don't want to undertake a big project. Now in the third generation, TechHive gave these gadgets a 4-out-of-5-star rating, with the main downsides being largely aesthetic. However, these openers are not cheap, retailing on Amazon for $99.99 each with a solar panel (and you'll need two for a pair of curtains). For existing blinds, the SwitchBot Blind Tilt (Amazon, $69.99) is also a great choice.

If you're for installing a whole new system rather than doing a retrofit, the SmartWings blackout blinds start from $179.99 (Amazon) and are fully customized to your window height and width. Expert reviews have said these blinds are smooth, almost silent, and reliable for automation. As far as the motor goes, you can opt for Zigbee, Z-Wave, or Matter, the newest smart home standard that ensures interoperability between devices and hubs from all manufacturers.