10 Cool Gadgets You Can Only Buy In Japan

After World War II, Japan turned the industrial foundation that had sustained its war effort into a thriving consumer tech sector. Japan's tech revolution sent ripples across the globe, establishing Japan as the de facto leader of consumer technology. Gadgets like the Sony Walkman and CASIO calculator watches were some of the '80s tech items that nearly every home had, defining entire categories and brands that are now legendary.

Even now, companies like Sony and Panasonic continue to dominate the tech market, with products covering the entire range of consumer technology. But is Japanese tech still innovative enough? From a cursory glance, it would be easy to answer this with a no. After all, there are no market-defining new products coming out of Japan anymore, with the famous brands just producing the same products at a better quality.

But if you head to Japan, you will notice a lot of cool little gadgets that are not really marketed outside the country. These aren't revolutionary by any means, yet they are certainly creative and show that the country's innovative spirit is still alive and kicking. Japan loves solving tiny everyday problems with dedicated little gadgets, some of which aren't even that technologically complex. They are just ingenious designs to fix issues that other countries don't consider worth solving. You can actually find many of these gadgets outside Japan as well, through e-commerce and even at the occasional store.