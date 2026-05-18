10 '80s Tech Items Nearly Every Home Had

Long before binging and streaming was a thing, the only way to catch a movie or a show at home was to hope you were home at the time it aired and pray that nobody else in the house wanted to watch something different. Of course, you could also wait for the reruns. That all changed with the advent of the video cassette recorder, or VCR, which just happens to be one of gadgets from the '80s we can't help but love. The VCR became a staple in most homes, giving users more freedom than network TV allowed.

In terms of format, VHS quickly became the standard for VCR cassettes over Betamax, but both featured magnetic tapes used for audio cassettes to store analog video recordings. This allowed users to record and watch videos on demand for the first time in history. But the tapes themselves were still rather expensive, and it wasn't economical to simply buy and stock every new movie that came out. This gave rise to the whole video rental culture. Video rental stores would maintain a library of VHS tapes that you could rent to watch, giving home viewers access to a much larger collection than they could own themselves. And don't forget about the automatic VHS cassette rewinders that made it easier to "be kind, rewind" your rented movies.