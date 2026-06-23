8 Of The Best Neck Fans You Can Buy
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The peak of the summer is here, and we are all scrambling to find ways to cool ourselves down. Usually, this involves air conditioners and fans, but what about the times when you are up and about, or confined to a tight space? Whether you are going for a run or just want some focused airflow while sitting at your desk in the office, you need a more personalized cooling solution. We are still far from cooling systems that work without electricity, so the next best thing could be a neck fan.
As you might have guessed from the name, a neck fan is a type of portable fan that you wear on your neck. It looks like a headphone, with vents throughout its band to blow out cool air, at least in theory. In practice, the effectiveness of the cooling depends a lot on the brand and weather conditions. A neck fan can't cool you through the midday sun on your face, though it can be handy for that early morning run.
All of which brings us to the most important point: How do you choose the right neck fan? The whole category is new, without any of the famous tech brands offering their wares. Instead, you need to consider the specifications in detail, from the battery life to the effectiveness of its cooling. Things like the weight of the band and the type of fan also matter a lot. To help you get started, here are the best neck fans we found, all available on Amazon.
ChillGo Foldable Neck Fan – Best overall
Whenever we are evaluating a tech product, the best option for most people is often not the most feature-packed product, because that tends to be the most expensive one as well. No, the best overall option is one that strikes the perfect balance between cost and functionality, giving you all the features you need without breaking the bank. And for neck fans, this option just might be the ChillGo Foldable Neck Fan. It is a visibly simple but very well-designed product with a solid build quality and effective performance.
With most neck fans at a lower budget, you need to sacrifice something –- battery backup, fan speed, flexibility, etc. But ChillGo delivers solidly in all those areas at a relatively low price point. It sports a 5200 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery that is on the upper end of power delivery for neck fans. The fast-charging support is convenient, too, just as it is for Android phones – you don't want to wait forever for your fan to be ready again if its battery runs down.
In terms of airflow, the ChillGo has four fans, a sharp contrast to the two fans you usually find in this price range. A few vents spread throughout the band ensure that airflow is emitted on both your neck and face, though the greater number of fans also translates to a noisier operation. Still, for a price of $28, it's hard to find a neck fan with better features. This one can also be folded for easier storage.
SweetFull Portable Neck Fan 360 – Best noise control
One of the biggest pet peeves people have with neck fans is that they are noisy. There are some wearable cooling devices that aren't neck fans, but they are generally not as effective at cooling. That means your next best option if noise bothers you is a quieter neck fan. The SweetFull Portable 360 is one of the quietest you can find. This is because this neck fan uses a brushless motor and promises a volume of 30 decibels at the low setting. Of course, this is only at the lowest speed setting, and the higher speeds of operation will naturally come with a bit more noise, with SweetFull's specs listing a top reading of 45 decibels.
Apart from the quiet motor, the SweetFull Portable scores well in other metrics too. It has a rather wide band that is great for comfort, and is still surprisingly light. The battery life is decent, as you can expect it to last nine or 10 hours on a single charge when using the lowest fan settings, which is great for getting through a day at the office. And since it features fast charging, you won't be down for long if you do manage to drain the battery.
The SweetFull also scores well in terms of aesthetics. The bladeless fan allows for the use of a sleek, curved band that makes the gadget look all the more like headphones. At a price of $27, this quiet fan unit comes in at the lower end of the price range among models on this list.
Amacool Neck Fan – Best budget model
The fans we have looked at so far aren't particularly expensive, but if you want the cheapest possible option that isn't bad in terms of quality, then the Amacool Neck Fan is the fan for you. It is one of the lowest-priced neck fans on the market at $19.99 and is a legitimate option for your cooling needs. That said, it is a bladed fan model, so it doesn't look as sleek as the other neck fans we are covering.
But cooling-wise, it does the job, at least from the front, blowing air into your face. The band itself doesn't have the kind of vents the bladeless models have, so it won't cool your neck directly. That might not be a bad thing if you want focused airflow for your face only, as the Amacool Neck Fan is a lot more adjustable than the band-design models. Here, you can turn the fans whichever way you like, and bend the band freely, which also makes storing it easy.
This flexibility also makes the Amacool fan a great option for outdoor usage, as it is not going to easily slip off like a bladeless neck fan can. You can wear it while going on a run or even playing sports, keeping your face cool through all the sweating. The battery is a bit on the weaker side, though, so don't expect it to last the day, with Amacool claiming only six hours at the high end.
Gulaki Neck Fan – Best RGB
RGB lighting is a big fad for many gaming peripherals, even though some of the weirdly useful gaming accessories you may want don't have it. How about an RGB neck fan?. The Gulaki Neck Fan has you covered for this trend, and it's also one of the better neck fans out there in terms of features and quality, making it a good choice overall. The standout feature is, of course, the design. It has a sleek, bladeless aesthetic, with very rounded ends that evoke thoughts of a pair of headphones. These rounded ends are also where the RGB lights are located. The lights are visible but not too overpowering, and they can cycle through 64 different colors.
The cooling performance is also quite good. The Gulaki neck fan lacks the sheer number of vents that some of the other models on this list boast, but it has enough airflow to keep even the back of your neck cool, with the three speed modes you can switch between. The battery backup is also pretty good, managing to last 4-5 hours on even the highest speed setting, letting you blast the fan on maximum speed without worrying about running out of juice too quickly.
The major drawback to the Gulaki might be the heavier weight — about 10 ounces — making it a bit bulkier than other bladeless fans, even though it's still fairly sleek overall. This is probably a tradeoff really worth making if RBG is your thing, but you should also keep in mind that the suggested retail price of nearly $32 is a bit on the high end among models on this list.
Torras Coolify 2S – Best hybrid model
Torras Coolify is probably the closest you can get to an established brand in this space, with multiple variants of highly-rated neck fans in its lineup. One of its models offers a quite unique feature, and deserves a mention. This is the Torras 2S, with both a cooling and a heating mode. Usually, neck fans just have internal fans that produce a breeze, with vents along the band to create a consistent airflow all around.
But the Torras 2S uses a semiconductor chip to actually transmit heat away from two contact plates at the back, and then uses fans to circulate this cool air. This active cooling component is why it qualifies as a personal air conditioner rather than just a neck fan. Normal neck fans don't work very well in hot outdoor environments under the direct glare of the sun, simply cycling the hot air. But the Torras Coolify can actually produce cool air even in these conditions.
What's more, the Torras 2S's chip can transmit heat into the contact plates too, giving this neck fan a heating mode to use in the winter. The big drawback, and the reason it can't claim our top spot, is the high price. It costs a whopping $179, making it a very pricey purchase. Still, home cooling devices and appliances can use more energy than you think, and the Torras 2S just might be able to help you cut down your power bills.
Civpower Portable Neck Fan – Best airflow
Arguably, the most important factor in choosing a neck fan is the airflow it delivers. The looks, the weight, the noise, the price — none of it matters if it doesn't even have the airflow to cool you properly. And that's where the Civpower Portable Neck Fan shines. With its two turbo fans and a whopping 78 air vents all around the band, it delivers some of the best distributed airflow available right now. On the flip side, that also means it draws more power, leading to a shorter battery charge life.
On low power, the battery can last a long while, but on the highest settings, where it pushes its speed to the maximum, the power drains quickly, lasting only about three hours. Still, the number of vents means that you can get pretty decent cooling even on the lowest setting, where the battery can last 15-16 hours. At that speed, though, you might find air coming out of only a few vents, not giving complete coverage on both your neck and face. You'll have to find the right balance between battery life and airflow if you choose this model.
Another advantage of the Civpower neck fan is its lightweight design, making it comfortable to wear for long periods. It also runs rather quietly, making it a good option if you wear it in the office, or if noise bothers you. The big downside, aside from a relatively expensive $30 price tag and especially with concerns about battery longevity, is the lack of fast charging. You can offset that a bit, though, by using a portable power bank to top it off — especially if you use one of the fastest charging power banks of 2026.
JisuLife Neck Fan – Best durability
Neck fans aren't necessarily the most solidly built gadgets out there. Most of the brands in this space are new, with little customer service or warranty to speak of and a build quality that is light but tends to be flimsy. That can be an issue because you're also likely to move your neck fan around a lot, making it susceptible to being dropped and possibly damaged, even from a single fall. That's where the JisuLife Neck Fan comes in.
If there is one word to describe this particular neck fan, it would be solid. Its design is rather simple, but the build quality is sturdy, and the simplicity reinforces the no-nonsense feel of the neck fan. The straightforward nature carries on to the controls, with just one button to operate the fan and switch speeds. On the downside, the cooling capability, while decent, is nowhere near the best among the fans we have mentioned so far.
The JisuLife neck fan doesn't feature the strongest battery in this segment, either, though it does run quieter than most, making it an unobtrusive option for daily usage. The problem is that the price is a tad higher than most other fans with these specifications, selling for around $34. The main reason to pick this over the competition is the improved durability. JisuLife backs up that idea as one of the few neck fan brands to offer a one-year warranty.
Hotsales Neck Fan – Best battery life
When buying any portable device, a major factor to consider is the battery life. While you can try to avoid the mistakes that are ruining the lithium batteries in your devices, you should also ask how long the battery charge lasts normally. And with neck fans, the answer depends. Since you have multiple fan speeds to use, the battery life varies based on your actual usage. As you might expect, the highest settings consume the battery very quickly, while lower speed settings are good for longevity. But neck fans tend not to have great battery capacities in general.
Enter the Hotsales Neck Fan. While not particularly outstanding in terms of its other features, it boasts an impressive battery life, with a 6000 mAh battery that is rare to find. This lets the fan run around 18 hours on a single charge, which is a rare feat for this type of gadget. While this is only achievable on the lowest speed setting, even on the highest speed, Hotsales claims a longer battery life than most other on this list — up to four hours.
The design of the Hotsales neck fan is also a bit different, without the thick, rounded headphone-like ends. Instead, the whole thing is a sleek, contiguous band with vents through its length. The result is a rather lightweight neck fan with excellent airflow, even though there are fans with much better cooling components. This unit is also rather noisy, especially on the higher fan speeds. But with a price of just about $25.59, it is a solid neck fan with the best battery backup in this segment.
How we chose these products
When it comes to neck fans, there are no established brands with a long history. The category is rather new, and so are all the companies making them. This means that to choose the best neck fans for this list, we had to rely directly on the performance and specifications of the products.
Of course, neck fans still have ratings on marketplaces like Amazon, and that's how we started narrowing our list down — by considering only the models that have average ratings of at least four stars (out of five) from 2,000 or more Amazon customers. Next, we considered the features themselves, from battery backup capabilities and comfort to the effectiveness of the cooling itself. We further weighed these factors against the cost, because great features are pointless if you can't afford them.
Finally, we explored reviews and user testimonials for these neck fans, confirming how they performed in actual practice, before deciding on the list above. We made sure to highlight the unique advantages of each product to emphasize that this isn't a ranked list. Instead, each of these products has its own strengths. As always, readers are advised to use this article as a starting point and do their own research to find the neck fan that best suits their needs.