8 Of The Best Neck Fans You Can Buy

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The peak of the summer is here, and we are all scrambling to find ways to cool ourselves down. Usually, this involves air conditioners and fans, but what about the times when you are up and about, or confined to a tight space? Whether you are going for a run or just want some focused airflow while sitting at your desk in the office, you need a more personalized cooling solution. We are still far from cooling systems that work without electricity, so the next best thing could be a neck fan.

As you might have guessed from the name, a neck fan is a type of portable fan that you wear on your neck. It looks like a headphone, with vents throughout its band to blow out cool air, at least in theory. In practice, the effectiveness of the cooling depends a lot on the brand and weather conditions. A neck fan can't cool you through the midday sun on your face, though it can be handy for that early morning run.

All of which brings us to the most important point: How do you choose the right neck fan? The whole category is new, without any of the famous tech brands offering their wares. Instead, you need to consider the specifications in detail, from the battery life to the effectiveness of its cooling. Things like the weight of the band and the type of fan also matter a lot. To help you get started, here are the best neck fans we found, all available on Amazon.