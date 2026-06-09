11 Things You Didn't Know Your Nest Thermostat Can Do

It's very common for anyone to leave their AC running all day while nobody's home. This is one of the fastest ways to waste energy and increase your bills. Most people don't know that their Nest Thermostat can help them save some serious money on electricity bills, but only if it knows you've left the home. Honestly, most users set up a schedule for their thermostat and forget it. Interestingly, your Nest Thermostat can make some adjustments that can help you save energy. The Home/Away Assist feature adjusts the behavior of your thermostats based on whether you're home or away. It does this with the help of built-in motion sensors and your phone's GPS location, and connected Google smart home gadgets.

When the last person leaves, the Nest thermostat waits a few minutes and turns on the Eco mode. This will stop your HVAC system from heating or cooling an empty house. You can set up an upper limit for cooling and a lower limit for heating. Your thermostats will trigger Eco mode only when your home goes beyond that threshold. This is a fantastic feature if you have unpredictable or dynamic schedules. Let's say everyone in your home leaves for work or school at different times. A "dumb" programmable thermostat might not know the difference. Whereas your Nest thermostat can adjust accordingly. To make this feature work, everyone in your home must install the Google Home app and enable location permissions on their phones.