3 Of The Worst Places To Put A Smart Thermostat

In addition to providing a convenient way to control and automate your home's temperature, a smart thermostat can save you money. It adjusts to your habits, heating and cooling the house as efficiently as possible and reducing energy usage when you aren't home. That can improve your comfort while lowering your bills. However, not everyone ends up saving. There are some common mistakes you might make when installing a smart thermostat, one of which is putting it in the wrong place.

Just as there is a best place to put your Wi-Fi router, not every part of your house is suitable for a smart thermostat. This is because a room's temperature varies based on several different factors, including foot traffic, ventilation, and function. Even within suitable rooms, there are spots you'll want to avoid. Getting this wrong is a surefire way to increase your energy consumption, which is both wasteful and expensive.

According to Consumer Reports, the best place for a smart thermostat is in a central location of a frequently used space, such as the living room. Your thermostat also needs good Wi-Fi strength and no obstructions that would block either the connection or restrict the flow of free air. It's also best to install it around four or five feet from the floor — since heat rises and cool air sinks, placing the thermostat too high or too low will give an inaccurate reading. Now that you know the ideal location, let's go over some places you need to avoid and why they aren't suitable for a smart thermostat.