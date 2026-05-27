6 Google Smart Home Gadgets Worth Buying In 2026
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Google hopped into the smart home niche by introducing a range of smart devices, such as speakers, thermostats, security cameras, video doorbells, and more — all of which integrate nicely to create a full-fledged Google smart home ecosystem. There's also a Nest Hub to keep an eye on all the devices at once and manage them with the convenience of a single device. Consequently, you can automate different chores around the house, such as managing the indoor temperature, to save time and effort for things that matter.
To make things easier, we organized a list of Google smart home gadgets that are worth buying, given the benefits they bring to the setup. We performed thorough research for all these devices by analyzing the reviews and ratings for the particular gadgets on famous retail platforms (each of them must be rated at four or above), while also reviewing what experts had to say about them.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen, 2024)
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen, 2024) is compatible with an array of 24-volt systems, like forced air and heat pumps, and does not require a C-wire in most cases, leading to easy installation. Downloading the app gives you plenty more options, such as Smart Scheduling, so you can set the thermostat to increase or decrease temperatures at certain times. It also learns your temperature schedules through artificial intelligence and smartly helps automate the temperature control, such as turning down the air conditioners and heaters when you are away.
A CNET reviewer who tested it found that the "scheduling works well, especially when you combine it with the external sensors for other rooms." There's also a Smart Ventilation feature through which the thermostat brings in fresh air from outside when the air quality is detected to be healthy. With the large display and a Dynamic Farsight feature, you can read the temperature or time from across the room, from all angles.
In addition, the device also comes in handy in keeping up with the health of your HVAC system, and it also detects any signs of potential malfunction, so you can execute timely repairs. At Amazon, this Google device is available for an 18% discount, at $229.99, and has a 4.4-star score from 2,223 customers as of this writing.
Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (2nd Gen)
With the Google Nest Cam (2nd Gen), you get the choice to mount it either indoors or outdoors because it can survive temperatures between -4 degrees Fahrenheit and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Connect it to the Google Home app, and you can keep an eye on the movements outside live through your smartphone. It offers vivid video quality in 1,080-pixel HDR resolution, along with a Night Vision feature so you can stay updated even after the sun goes down.
Moreover, the sensors can tell the difference between humans, pets, and vehicles to send accurate updates whenever needed, such as when a four-legged intruder is spotted in your backyard. The built-in mic and speakers allow you to talk to the person near the camera through the app for two-way communication. You can also rewind back up to three hours of video recording captured by the camera, right in the Google Home app. The kit, priced at $155 following a 14% discount as of this writing, comes with a tabletop stand for steady indoor placement and a wireless frame for outdoor mounting.
Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)
The Google Nest Video Doorbell is a battery-operated smart home device that sits at a 4.3-star score on Amazon, collected from 4,905 reviewers as of this writing. For a slashed price of $148.49, the doorbell has a wireless setup that makes installation simple. You can view live footage in the Google Home app of what's happening and who is standing at your door anytime, day or night, with the integrated Night Vision feature. Furthermore, the two-way audio lets you converse with the person at the door — a useful feature for receiving packages; just ask the delivery person to leave it on the door.
As soon as a visitor presses the button on the smart doorbell, you will receive an alert on your phone or any other connected devices, such as the Google Nest Hub. Per testing by GearLab, this smart doorbell camera could detect a person as far as 20 feet away from the device, while the facial recognition worked successfully up to a maximum distance of 15 feet, which was the most offered by any camera in GearLab's comparison lineup.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) serves as your smart home display through which you can manage all the connected devices, such as smart cameras, doorbells, and whatnot. It supports an array of popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and more, to fulfill all your entertainment needs. The 7-inch screen lets you watch your favorite shows and videos totally hands-free while you work on other important tasks; for instance, you can watch a tutorial on how to knead dough step by step as you perform the actual task.
It can detect hand gestures to perform tasks, like pause/play music or snooze an alarm. However, CNET described this feature as a bit sensitive because it might sometimes recognize unintended gestures and execute actions unnecessarily. You can also connect the hub to Nest speakers in different rooms to create an immersive sound experience throughout the house.
Another great addition to this model is the Sleep Sensing feature — place the device on your nightstand and direct the camera at such an angle so that it can watch you sleep in order to provide you with a detailed sleep summary when you wake up. Available at Best Buy for $99.99, the device has garnered 4.7 stars from 5,073 reviewers as of this writing. Moreover, the smart home hub is also responsive to voice commands, thanks to the integration of Google Assistant.
Google Nest Cam with Floodlight
Rated at 4.4 from 1,826 customers as of this writing, the Google Nest Cam With Floodlight gives you an all-day opportunity to monitor the activities outside your house with the convenience of your smartphone. What distinguishes it from a regular Google Nest Cam is the addition of LED floodlights on each side of the camera, with a maximum brightness of 2,400 lumens, which is enough to illuminate a midsized yard as per CNET's testing. The IP65 waterproof rating makes it capable of surviving different weather conditions.
These floodlights automatically turn on when they sense any movement in the covered range and send you timely alerts. Plus, if you choose to get a Nest Aware subscription, the camera can even recognize faces of familiar people to let you know who's at the door. You can control the brightness of the lights, the sensitivity for motion detection, and even create schedules for the lights to come on at certain times of the day — all in the Google Home app. Grab the package on Amazon for $279.98.
Google Nest Audio
Adding smart speakers to your existing Google ecosystem will allow cross-device connectivity; for example, you can connect them to your Nest Hub or the Google Home app to control the music playback. The Google Nest Audio is a multifunctional device you can use to play music, manage schedules, provide quick search results, check news, and a lot more — all with the help of simple voice commands. When connected to other Nest speakers, you can broadcast messages to a person sitting in another room via the Nest speakers to make communication easier. Not only this, but you can move the music from one Nest speaker to another as you move across the house for an uninterrupted audio experience.
Furthermore, the Nest Audio comes with adaptive technology that analyzes the room and its environment to deliver audio that is best suited for the room conditions. Its sleek and stylish design complements any space. There are also touch controls on the top part of the speakers through which you can hop onto the next track, play/pause, and control the volume. Also, for added privacy, you can turn off the mic whenever you want via the physical button on the back and delete the voice history at any moment.
Wirecutter rated it the best-sounding speaker Google offers that can quickly process voice commands to help control smart gadgets in the house, like smart light bulbs. You can purchase it at Walmart for $94.99, where it holds 4.4 stars from 2,572 reviewers as of this writing.
Methodology
We had particular selection criteria when choosing products for this list. For instance, all these products have a rating of 4 out of 5 or above on their respective retail platforms, gathered from at least a thousand reviews on their product pages. Plus, these gadgets are tested by experts from popular publications, such as CNET, PCMag, and Wirecutter, who have praised the functionality and features of these products to further support their selection for the list.
These gadgets are all offered by the official Google Store on retail sites to prevent the risks of receiving faulty or defective devices. Plus, all of them are compatible with the Google ecosystem and add some sort of benefit for you to take full advantage of your smart home.