6 Google Smart Home Gadgets Worth Buying In 2026

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen, 2024) is compatible with an array of 24-volt systems, like forced air and heat pumps, and does not require a C-wire in most cases, leading to easy installation. Downloading the app gives you plenty more options, such as Smart Scheduling, so you can set the thermostat to increase or decrease temperatures at certain times. It also learns your temperature schedules through artificial intelligence and smartly helps automate the temperature control, such as turning down the air conditioners and heaters when you are away.

A CNET reviewer who tested it found that the "scheduling works well, especially when you combine it with the external sensors for other rooms." There's also a Smart Ventilation feature through which the thermostat brings in fresh air from outside when the air quality is detected to be healthy. With the large display and a Dynamic Farsight feature, you can read the temperature or time from across the room, from all angles.

In addition, the device also comes in handy in keeping up with the health of your HVAC system, and it also detects any signs of potential malfunction, so you can execute timely repairs. At Amazon, this Google device is available for an 18% discount, at $229.99, and has a 4.4-star score from 2,223 customers as of this writing.