What Does The Number In Apple's M-Series MacBooks Mean?

Apple's M-series is the company's all-new chips for MacBooks and select iPads. The company started transitioning from Intel processors in late 2020 and finished the process in 2023 with the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. Additionally, the company is going to end support for Intel Macs with macOS 27 Golden Gate, and plans to stop supporting Intel apps on macOS 28 once it limits the Rosetta 2 program.

The number in M-series chips represents the generation of the SoC, while the Pro, Max, and Ultra refer to the scale and performance of the chip within that generation. Apple is currently in the M5 generation, with the latest chips introduced being the M5 Pro and M5 Max. The higher the number, the newer the generation, which means that the M1 chip was the first to come out. Still, an M1 Max is significantly more powerful in certain graphics-intensive workflows than a base M4, even though the M4 is three generations newer. As a rule of thumb, the newer the chip is, the better it will be, especially because Apple has been heavily improving AI workflows and GPU capabilities with each release. Also, more powerful chips can handle more RAM and displays at the same time.