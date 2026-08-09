What Does The Number In Apple's M-Series MacBooks Mean?
Apple's M-series is the company's all-new chips for MacBooks and select iPads. The company started transitioning from Intel processors in late 2020 and finished the process in 2023 with the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. Additionally, the company is going to end support for Intel Macs with macOS 27 Golden Gate, and plans to stop supporting Intel apps on macOS 28 once it limits the Rosetta 2 program.
The number in M-series chips represents the generation of the SoC, while the Pro, Max, and Ultra refer to the scale and performance of the chip within that generation. Apple is currently in the M5 generation, with the latest chips introduced being the M5 Pro and M5 Max. The higher the number, the newer the generation, which means that the M1 chip was the first to come out. Still, an M1 Max is significantly more powerful in certain graphics-intensive workflows than a base M4, even though the M4 is three generations newer. As a rule of thumb, the newer the chip is, the better it will be, especially because Apple has been heavily improving AI workflows and GPU capabilities with each release. Also, more powerful chips can handle more RAM and displays at the same time.
Every M-series chip generation
Apple released the first batch of M-series chips between late 2020 and early 2022 with the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips. They marked the transition away from Intel with an excellent performance-to-efficiency ratio, though they were limited in external display support and base memory configurations. The M2 series was released between 2022 and 2023 with the same variants, offering a moderate performance bump and increased memory bandwidth. For the M3 series, Apple released the chips in 2023, 2024, and early 2025, also with all the same variants. However, the major upgrade was the shift to a 3nm architecture with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for vastly improved 3D graphics rendering.
The M4 series was introduced between 2024 and 2025, and it was the first generation not featuring an Ultra configuration. Still, it offered stronger Neural Engines for AI workloads, while Apple phased out 8GB of Macs, making 16GB the unified minimum. From 2025 to 2026, Apple has been releasing M5 processors, which add Neural Accelerators to every GPU core, improving local AI compute, and a new, more efficient architecture.
That said, if you're buying a Mac for longer-term use, raw generation numbers matter less than RAM and cooling architecture. For example, if you're buying a used or discounted M1 Mac, avoid 8GB memory configurations. If you're into heavy workloads, prioritize a MacBook Pro thanks to its built-in cooling system, as the MacBook Air can be great for less demanding workloads, as it prioritizes efficiency over raw power.
Here's what makes Apple Silicon unique
Traditional PCs generally use a modular design, with a CPU from one maker, a GPU from another, and separate sticks of RAM scattered across the motherboard. Data moves back and forth across physical channels, creating bottlenecks and generating excessive heat. Apple, on the other hand, uses a system-on-chip (SoC) architecture combined with Unified Memory. With that, the company has the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, Media Engine, and the Secure Enclave all baked onto a single piece of silicon.
Rather than splitting video memory and system memory, every core on the chip accesses the exact same pool of high-speed memory. If the GPU needs image data processed by the CPU, it doesn't copy it over; it simply reads it from the exact same address instantly. Being built on an ARM architecture rather than x86, Apple Silicon prioritizes performance-per-watt, which allows MacBooks to deliver high processing power without drawing massive amounts of power, or running loud cooling fans. That's also how the MacBook Air can stay cool without a fan.
Combined with macOS, it offers an even deeper integration between hardware and software, as everything is optimized to run as fast and as reliably as possible, making this new era of Apple's MacBooks a lot more special than the previous Intel-based models.