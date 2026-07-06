How Does The MacBook Air Stay Cool Without A Fan?

Laptop buyers looking for a MacBook model may find it difficult to choose between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, especially if they haven't used Apple notebooks before, or if they haven't purchased a new model in a long time. The main confusion may come from the fact that the MacBook Air and the base MacBook Pro feature the same M-series chips. Apple is also using the same type of processor in iPad models. For example, the M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Air, and M5 MacBook Pro come with similar M5 chip configurations. However, the MacBook Air comes with a thinner design, and that's because the laptop doesn't feature a built-in fan for active cooling like the MacBook Pro. Buyers may wonder how the MacBook Air stays cool, and whether it can offer the same performance as the MacBook Pro, which comes with a fan. The good news is that the MacBook Air uses its design to transfer heat from the chip to the metal case, and that's enough to allow the laptop to offer peak benchmark performance similar to the base MacBook Pro.

In other words, the MacBook Air can offer similar performance to the MacBook Pro for most tasks, including more complex workflows. MacBook Air users can edit video, run local AI models, and play graphics-intensive games as MacBook Pro users can, despite the Air lacking an internal fan to move heat more quickly. However, once the passive cooling can't remove heat efficiently, after extended use of intensive tasks that require peak chip performance, the chip will be throttled to allow the laptop to cool down.