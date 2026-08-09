What Makes International TV Models Different From American Options?

A lot of countries do things differently than the United States, usually for parity with local policies and practices. Electronics, such as TVs, are an excellent example. For starters, American TVs use a different electrical standard, with the two common voltages being 120 volts (60 Hz) and 240 volts (60 Hz) — mostly the former — versus Europe's standard 230 volts (50 Hz). The American and European electrical plugs also look different, along with the electrical outlets. U.S. TVs typically use a flat Type A or B plug, while European TVs use a pronged Type C, E, F, or G plug. So, naturally, the voltage requirements to power the TVs are different across oceans. But that's not the only function or feature that sets them apart.

The digital and analog signals used to receive cable TV broadcasts are also different. That's because each country uses different frequency bands for cellular, radio, and TV — that's also why you need a compatible cell phone or smartphone when traveling, though most modern phones are designed to accommodate this. Despite the differences, the hardware inside the TV doesn't vary much. This is unlike other electronics — for instance, European Samsung Galaxy S26 devices are built differently from American ones.

Sure, the TV components for regional voltage requirements and signal compatibility are slightly altered, but for most brands, TVs in a series have very similar model codes even in different regions. The 2026 Samsung M70H 4K Mini LED for the U.K. is nearly identical to the 2026 Samsung M70H 4K Mini LED for the United States, for instance.