What Makes International TV Models Different From American Options?
A lot of countries do things differently than the United States, usually for parity with local policies and practices. Electronics, such as TVs, are an excellent example. For starters, American TVs use a different electrical standard, with the two common voltages being 120 volts (60 Hz) and 240 volts (60 Hz) — mostly the former — versus Europe's standard 230 volts (50 Hz). The American and European electrical plugs also look different, along with the electrical outlets. U.S. TVs typically use a flat Type A or B plug, while European TVs use a pronged Type C, E, F, or G plug. So, naturally, the voltage requirements to power the TVs are different across oceans. But that's not the only function or feature that sets them apart.
The digital and analog signals used to receive cable TV broadcasts are also different. That's because each country uses different frequency bands for cellular, radio, and TV — that's also why you need a compatible cell phone or smartphone when traveling, though most modern phones are designed to accommodate this. Despite the differences, the hardware inside the TV doesn't vary much. This is unlike other electronics — for instance, European Samsung Galaxy S26 devices are built differently from American ones.
Sure, the TV components for regional voltage requirements and signal compatibility are slightly altered, but for most brands, TVs in a series have very similar model codes even in different regions. The 2026 Samsung M70H 4K Mini LED for the U.K. is nearly identical to the 2026 Samsung M70H 4K Mini LED for the United States, for instance.
Can you use an American TV in Europe?
Back in the day, the electrical and signal differences created a barrier of sorts where you couldn't use an American TV in Europe and vice versa. That's no longer necessarily the case, and with a relatively accessible power adapter, it's possible to do so if you move from one country to another and want to bring your existing electronics. Just be mindful that when using a TV or electronic device from another region, the device itself has to support dual voltage use if you're not using a voltage converter. Not all power adapters are also voltage converters.
As for the signal disparity, the vast majority of people would be using streaming devices with access to the internet to watch media and content so it won't be an issue. However, for anyone planning to use the built-in tuner for direct cable access, that probably won't work — the problem is that the TV's built-in tuner may not support the local cable standard. You could essentially pick up a European cable or satellite box to act as the external tuner, but you would need to connect that using HDMI, and you may also need HDMI video converters to help with the signal. NTSC and PAL equipment are not directly compatible, and most regional TVs are not designed to work with both formats.
This may or may not change in the future, considering Europe wants to break away from America's dominance in tech, particularly with digital platforms and social media. Technological sovereignty is potentially on the table, as well.