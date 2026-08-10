How To Speed Up Your Laptop Without Buying More RAM

The biggest sign that your computer's RAM is full is that it will start getting slower and slower. If left unchecked, it can become so sluggish that performing an action takes ages. In extreme cases, it might even crash. For modern workflows, 8GB RAM used to be the sweet spot, but apps these days have become larger and more demanding, so it has become the bare minimum. 16GB is the new sweet spot for comfortable multitasking workflows.

In the old days (before July 2025), the advice was simple: Get more RAM. However, it's a little more complicated than that these days, especially if you're looking for the DDR5 variety. With the surge in demand for AI, AI data centers need RAM more than ever before. This has caused many manufacturers to cut production on consumer-grade RAM, causing prices to skyrocket.

But what if I told you you might not need more RAM? You just need to learn to manage the one you already have. There are many things that can cause your computer to become sluggish, but you can easily find out if it's RAM by looking in the Memory column of the Processes tab in Task Manager on Windows and the Memory tab of Activity Monitor on Mac. From there, it's just a matter of taking some quick actions to ensure that the RAM utilization goes down. Also, just be on the lookout for signs that your RAM is failing.