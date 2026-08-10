The Physics Challenges Holding Back Orbital Data Centers

The race to create orbiting data centers in space is heating up in response to the digital infrastructure crisis back on Earth. Earth-bound data centers required for powering AI models are notoriously power-hungry and many are known to use a lot of water for cooling purposes. Thanks to the exponential growth in AI usage globally, companies cannot build data centers fast enough, and alternative solutions are required. The concept of housing processors on space-based platforms involves using one or more racks of AI-grade GPUs that are wirelessly interconnected and communicate back to Earth via microwave links.

From a physics perspective, one of the biggest problems with putting AI data centers in space is cooling. While solar arrays can generate the necessary power, heat generated by processing units like these cannot be dissipated in the same way heat does back on Earth. While low-Earth orbit is known to be very cold, reaching temperatures as low as minus 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it doesn't necessarily provide a free cooling solution. Space has no atmosphere, which means concepts like conduction and convection don't apply. The only plausible way to dissipate heat in space is by radiation, which would require radiators with very large surface areas. And that's not the only problem from a physics perspective.

Ionizing radiation caused by sources like cosmic rays is likely to cause degradation of solar panels, heat radiators, and the processing chips themselves. While modern satellites are equipped with radiation-hardened processor chips, they lack the immense processing power demanded by modern large language models (LLMs), which means that new radiation hardening techniques will have to be developed for AI-grade chips before the idea could work in reality.