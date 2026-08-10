The 5 Best Drones For Kids In 2026

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Having a hobby is fun, but discovering your child has an interest as well can be incredibly rewarding. Along with potentially getting kids to spend more time outdoors, flying drones with a child can be a solid way to help them build skills and develop technical knowledge. If you have a little one gazing up at the sky in wonder, a good drone can be just the thing to spark their curiosity, and we're taking a look at some of the best drones for kids.

No doubt a cheap and reliable drone from Amazon is likely to also do the trick, but we wanted to take a look at devices specifically built for beginners or young ones while also keeping things in a manageable price range for newcomers (or those with kids that lose interest easily). Looking at what users and critics from around the web have to say, we've found a variety of drones that can be easy to learn, offer enticing lighting options, or even one that requires a DIY approach for an additional challenge.

For those new to the hobby themselves, remember to do some research on the laws regarding drones in your region. Just as an example, there are several areas where it's not okay to fly a drone in the U.S. The website UAV Coach can be a decent starting point for regulations in the U.S. and other countries, but make sure to do your own research to see if you need to pass any tests or register the device.