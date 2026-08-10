The 5 Best Drones For Kids In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Having a hobby is fun, but discovering your child has an interest as well can be incredibly rewarding. Along with potentially getting kids to spend more time outdoors, flying drones with a child can be a solid way to help them build skills and develop technical knowledge. If you have a little one gazing up at the sky in wonder, a good drone can be just the thing to spark their curiosity, and we're taking a look at some of the best drones for kids.
No doubt a cheap and reliable drone from Amazon is likely to also do the trick, but we wanted to take a look at devices specifically built for beginners or young ones while also keeping things in a manageable price range for newcomers (or those with kids that lose interest easily). Looking at what users and critics from around the web have to say, we've found a variety of drones that can be easy to learn, offer enticing lighting options, or even one that requires a DIY approach for an additional challenge.
For those new to the hobby themselves, remember to do some research on the laws regarding drones in your region. Just as an example, there are several areas where it's not okay to fly a drone in the U.S. The website UAV Coach can be a decent starting point for regulations in the U.S. and other countries, but make sure to do your own research to see if you need to pass any tests or register the device.
Holy Stone HS110D
With a 4.2-star score and over 19,000 ratings, the Holy Stone HS110D comes with a good set of features while still having a price that's friendly for those shopping for a child. Available for $64, one of the big appeals of the HS110D is that it's controlled via a smartphone app while still having a heavy emphasis on being a drone for beginners. Control the drone using a finger, or there are also gesture options to take photos or video.
Along with an accompanying app, the HS110D also includes a 1080P 120-degree field of view (FOV) first-person view camera. Users are also able to share their collected media, and the Altitude Hold mode can help users capture images or video by keeping the drone suspended in mid-air without using the joystick. Holy Stone claims the drone is good for both indoor and outdoor use. Two rechargeable batteries that provide 20 minutes of flight time are also included.
Finding the drone to be good for beginners, Amazon users give this one high marks for being easy to learn and easy to operate. Customers also appreciate the Holy Stone's camera quality and overall value. Looking at the negatives, however, users state the battery life can be short, while some claim the HS110D can be unreliable, especially in the wind. Don't expect this drone to break any world records for speed, but 79% of Amazon users do rate this one 4-stars or higher.
Deerc D20S
Available for about the same price as a modern video game title, the Deerc D20S is an Amazon's Choice drone built with both kids and adults in mind. What can make this $60 drone appealing to beginners is that it features one-button take-off and landing controls, along with three different speed rotation settings and an emergency stop option.
With a foldable design focused on portability, the D20S also includes a brushless motor configuration that promises durability and wind-resistance. This device also touts that it can perform high-speed rotations as well as 360-degree flips, and the included app has features for creating your own flight paths or having the drone fly around a centered point in circles. Additionally, the included 1080p camera captures both JPEG images and MP4 videos. For flight time, the D20S promises 30 minutes of use with the included two rechargeable batteries.
Maintaining a 4-star score with over 100 ratings, users find it to be a solid drone for beginners, especially for the price. Finding it good for indoor or outdoor use, customers also appreciate its easy setup and overall build quality. However, some users report having issues connecting the camera to their phone, whereas another user reported general connection issues with the machine. Nonetheless, customers typically keep items from Deerc, and this can be a good choice for those who consider price to be the biggest determining factor.
Dji Mini
Although the Dji Mini is one of the pricier options available on our list, it is currently the best seller in the Hobby RC Quadcopters & Multirotors category. Moreover, it holds a 4.5-star score on Amazon with around 4,000 ratings. While we're looking at the Mini 4K model with 31-minute flight time that costs $299, users should be aware that additional options are available, including a 93-minute flight time combo with three batteries costing $434.
With a 4K Ultra HD camera alongside a 3-axis Gimbal (camera stabilizer), Dji touts that this drone can capture footage in any available light. This device also includes Intelligent QuickShots features for additional video capabilities. Along with Level 5 wind resistance capable of handling winds up to 23 mph, there are also features for beginners that include GPS return to home (RTH), hovering stability, and one-touch operation. The available app also provides additional resources to get started while also warning users of any potential flight restrictions.
Users on Amazon consider this a great starter drone, with several stating it can be good for children and beginners. Finding it easy to use, one user does compliment it for its professional features, nonetheless. While customers do give this one points for its stability, many also find the device to be overly delicate. Nonetheless, this may be a good option for those looking for a starter drone that may not need upgrading as a child gets older.
Techvio Mini Drone
Although the 3.9-star score with over 100 reviews on Amazon just barely scrapes under our usual 4-star threshold, this one comes with a recommendation from Sally French of The Drone Girl, and it's hard not to recognize the Techvio Mini Drone for its DIY approach to the hobby. This kit includes 159 pieces for kids to build five different drone models, though there are also features that users would likely expect from other drone devices.
Composed of non-toxic Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic that promises a durable and stable build, Techvio also includes four propeller guards for each design. A completed design also offers three different speed modes along with the ability for the drone to perform 3D flips in four different directions. The drone controls are also built with children in mind, as they feature one-button take-off and emergency stop functions. Moreover, there is an included controller, and the rechargeable batteries offer 10 minutes of flight time.
Looking at what Amazon users have to say, many found the assembly instructions easy to understand and kid-friendly. Users also give the drone points for its flying capabilities, though some found the overall drone stability to be mixed. Many find it to be a fun product overall, but several also point out the device's short battery life. With that being said, this can be appealing for those with kids interested in STEM.
Hasakee Q9
Ending our list is another Amazon's Choice drone, the Hasakee Q9s, which is available for just $40 alongside a 4.3-star score on Amazon and over 6,200 ratings. With glowing LEDs and multiple color options, this one may be appealing to those with much younger kids looking to get their start with drones. Additionally, this one also includes two 500mAh batteries for additional flight time. The Q9s also aims to be child-friendly by relying on four propeller guards for the device.
Composed of ABS materials, the Q9s includes multiple lighting display modes alongside auto-rotation functions and 360-degree flipping capabilities. Users also have three different speeds to choose from, and there are also additional safety features such as one-button take-off and landing, among other options. The two batteries promise up to 7 minutes of flight time each, and the company even made sure to include two USB charging cables to keep them juiced.
Across Amazon, users appreciate the Hasakee Q9 for its easy operation and overall quality. With many finding it to be suitable for young kids, many also give the drone points for being a solid value. Be that as it may, many do complain that the battery life could be longer (though several do appreciate the second battery), while some also report stability issues. Though we may be far away from solar-powered drones that can fly forever, the battery in this one may be worth overlooking when compared to the price.
How we determined these drones for kids
Along with scouring the internet to see what actual users have to recommend, review scores from Amazon along with advice from experts were also highly taken into consideration when determining the items on this list. In addition to ensuring each item is well-rated with hundreds if not thousands of reviews, we also give bonus points to Amazon's Choice items or other significant recognitions. We also did our best to keep this list focused on items that may be more budget-friendly so that parents can avoid paying premiums to enter the hobby.