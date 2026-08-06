10 Of The World's Biggest Telescopes & Where They're Located

The first time a caveman looked up at the night sky, he dreamed of what the stars might look like up close. Alas, despite thousands of years of technological advancement, we still don't have the technology to travel to the distant stars. We've put human beings on the moon, and the Curiosity rover is still doing its thing on Mars, but those shiny white specks we call stars are still beyond our reach.

However, we might not be able to touch them, but we can still look. Telescopes are mankind's way to study the stars without venturing all the countless light-years necessary to actually see them up close. Thanks to advancements in science, telescopes aren't handheld spyglasses as you'd see on an old-timey pirate ship, or binoculars a sniper's spotter might use. Astronomers use telescopes powerful enough to capture images that are not only invisible to the naked eye but unimaginable to terrestrial sensibilities.

Let's take a look at ten of the largest telescopes in the world. For this story, we're not going to look at telescopic arrays. Those use multiple sources to create a single, composite image. We're also only sticking to earthbound tools, so we're going to skip the Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope. With that in mind, here are 10 giant telescopes and where they are located.