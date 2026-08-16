3 Reliable Phone Accessory Brands That Can Compete With OtterBox
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OtterBox is very well known for its rugged smartphone cases. It's one of the most durable phone case brands, according to users, thanks in part to its flagship Defender series and its multilayered construction. Not only has OtterBox been making these cases for years, it also offers a wide range of accessories that go beyond pure ruggedness. There's also a selection of MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers to round out the company's ecosystem, adding plenty of value to the brand. Though OtterBox is often considered the standard, other companies offer unique designs that can easily compete. You'll also find plenty of accessories that stack up to the OtterBox line, ensuring you don't have to skimp on quality, form factor, or protection, while exploring alternatives.
Ultimately, users have plenty of good reasons to look into OtterBox competitors, whether you're searching for a case that packs a bit more flair or one that is simply easier to remove (something OtterBox has struggled with, especially with its multi-piece cases). By combining tech expertise with customer opinions across social media and storefront reviews, all while considering professional perspectives in the tech blogging space, we've come away with three reliable phone accessory brands that can compete with OtterBox.
Mous
Not only do Mous cases offer plenty of protection with premium materials such as wood and leather, they also cut down on bulk by combining these materials with the brand's proprietary AiroShock design. It transfers energy away from the phone when dropped. There are features to look for in your next phone case, such as a slim profile, premium protective covering. With Mous, its the flagship Limitless case series for iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel phones, which supports MagSafe attachments out of the box. If you're looking for comparable protection to OtterBox but prefer premium tactile materials in a slimmer form factor, Mous and its Limitless series are solid.
You don't have to look far to find customers and professionals singing Mous' praises. On Reddit, customers are quick to point out "how grippy the cases feel" with tactile buttons that are "much improved." There are positive user testimonials on Mous' storefront, pleased with its "good camera protection" and "easy push-button action", with sites like Mobile Reviews Eh pleased with its "great handling." Mous is held in high regard for a reason; the company makes some excellent cases that both look and feel great to use, all while packing the advanced features users want, like MagSafe support, easily competing with giants in the industry like OtterBox.
One thing to consider with Mous is that its premium Limitless case does not come cheap, ranging from $60 to $85. This is a similar price range to OtterBox's Defender series (on the high end). If you're looking to save a few bucks, you may want to look at affordable competitors like Speck (more on it below). Mous also doesn't publish the drop-height rating, though third parties have clocked its Limitless case at 94% structural integrity after 10 six-foot drops, comparable to competitors that pass the MIL-STD-810H military test standard.
Speck
If you're looking for a slim design in your phone case or one that can easily slip in and out of a pocket or purse without taking up too much room, Speck's slim profiles opt for a single case design that uses few materials to keep prices down well below OtterBox's Symmetry Series. Its single-layer Slim line typically retails for $25, and comes with a soft touch and an antimicrobial coating. Beyond it, there's the Grip line, which adds some handy rubber bumps to the outside of the case, alongside its proprietary Presidio 2 Armor Cloud Technology that uses air pockets as a cushioning system. So if you're looking for tactility paired with 13-foot drop protection tested against the MIL-STD-810G military standard, a Speck Grip case may be the right call, especially when there's a version that packs a built-in magnet for Qi charging and MagSafe accessory support, averaging $50 across the brand's supported phone models.
Not only is Speck the company to look at for a slim, pocketable case, but it's also fairly affordable with cases that offer comparable protection features to OtterBox. Rest assured, just because Speck is an affordable option, you don't have to give up quality-of-life features, with users on Reddit boasting how the "grip is great," while tech blogs such as ZDNet offer similar insights, calling out its "slim look." Basically, Speck is a well-regarded brand that delivers on its promise of protecting your phone, and does it without breaking the bank or your back.
Pelican
If you demand protection with a design that's tested to MIL-STD-810G standards, one of OtterBox's top competitors in this regard is Pelican. The brand offers rugged phone cases that are worth the bulky look when it comes to indestructible designs. Pelican's build quality stands out, using heavy-duty polymers alongside scratch-resistant materials. Think of Pelican as the industrial solution compared to OtterBox's more consumer-friendly design. Pelican is the brand you choose when you need absolute durability, even when that comes at the expense of style and comfort. In fact, Pelican cases like the rigid, impact-resistant Protector line are not only built to military specs but also rubber-lined to protect against 16-foot drops.
The Protector case retails for around $50, depending on the phone model, and some models even offer MagSafe support, stands, and an optional clear back. This isn't even Pelican's most protective case; the Shield line uses a dual-layer design paired with carbon fiber and textured grips, which is where the price jumps to $70. So should you require the utmost protection for your phone, Pelican is perfect for anyone who works tough jobs where a phone without a case may be easily damaged; it makes cases that can take a beating and then some.
Pelican is also a well-respected brand, with testimonials on Reddit that point to the "incredible support for their products." Even user reviews on Amazon claim Pelican's case "fits better than any Otterbox," and professional reviews at sites like Digital Bounds offer similar sentiment, noting the "Pelican Voyage is the best value." Pelican is easily a reliable phone-accessory brand that not only competes with OtterBox but often outshines it.
How we chose the most reliable phone accessory brands
To select the cases for this article, we started with our own tech expertise, leaning on over a decade of know-how in the tech space. On top of that, we also considered third-party opinions that comes directly from the users on social media and store reviews. Lastly, we combined this research with the opinions of professionals across the tech reviewing sphere to arrive at a much clearer picture of what both professionals and users think, and then hand-picked the very best phone accessory brands that can compete with OtterBox. To be considered for this article, cases had to offer similar levels of protection to that of Mous cases.