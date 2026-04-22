4 Features To Look For In Your Next Phone Case

It would be nice if there were endless color choices for our smartphones, but at least cases let us break free from the boring, monotone pastels most manufacturers force on us. But not all phone cases are the same, and there are a few features you should look for when purchasing one. From ensuring a proper fit and finish to shopping around for a reliable warranty, all without overcomplicating things or overspending, these are the features that matter most when purchasing worthwhile cellular phone cases.

Beyond obvious considerations like aesthetics or whether a phone case supports MagSafe charging, we wanted to look at what really makes one option different from the next. Ultimately, protection is the whole point, and in this regard, reliability is much more important than a flashy design, which is where many cases fall short. A fun theme may look great, but will a smart-looking case hold up to repeated use over time, and will it protect during an inevitable accident? That's not to say design is unimportant — it definitely matters for features like raised edges, durable buttons, and robust USB port openings that can withstand repeated plugging and unplugging.

If you've been seeing signs that it's time for a new phone, you should already be in the market for a case to pair with it. Instead of opting for whatever your local carrier offers, use the tips in this roundup to find a smartphone case that will cover your new expensive purchase without worry.