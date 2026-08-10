Iowa Wind Farms Found A Genius Way To Cut Those Flashing Red Lights At Night
Aviation is one field where you definitely don't want safety systems to fail, including vital geographic indicators. You know those red flashing lights that are placed on top of tall structures like wind turbines? They're designed to prevent collisions with air-bound vessels. That's great for pilots, but it also means that folks who live close to wind farms have to deal with blinking red lights all the time. However, MidAmerican Energy, a utility company based in Iowa, is paving the way for safe travels that won't disturb the neighbors.
The organization has plans to install aircraft detection systems at all of its wind farms, and got started doing so in 2023. Traditionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires wind turbines — which can take a decade to pay off — to operate the red warning lights between sunset and sunrise, but MidAmerican's detection tech keeps the lights off until they're needed. Once the system radar identifies an incoming aircraft, the warning lights power on, and turn off again once the plane has exited the area. This technology has reduced lighting usage by up to 95%. The company has plans to install detection systems at all of its wind farms — 38 across 34 countries — over the next few years.
Keeping the night sky dark is important
The technology MidAmerican Energy is using has an official name: Aircraft detection lighting system (ADLS). A rotating, radar-equipped antenna is the main component, and it's engineered to locate aircraft up to three nautical miles away. There are numerous companies — like Hensoldt and DeTect — that produce ADLS systems, which typically maintain an international presence. Along with airplane safety, this tech helps preserve dark nighttime skies.
It's one thing for the annoyance of light pollution to make seeing the stars more difficult — not to mention the general disadvantages of wind energy, like noise and aesthetics. But too much artificial light where it doesn't belong may be a literal death sentence for birds and other animals that rely on natural lighting for guidance, and the cover of night for predatory protection. It can also have a negative impact on the natural rhythms of humans, particularly around sleep, making these ADLS wind farm solutions all the more useful.