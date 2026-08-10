Iowa Wind Farms Found A Genius Way To Cut Those Flashing Red Lights At Night

Aviation is one field where you definitely don't want safety systems to fail, including vital geographic indicators. You know those red flashing lights that are placed on top of tall structures like wind turbines? They're designed to prevent collisions with air-bound vessels. That's great for pilots, but it also means that folks who live close to wind farms have to deal with blinking red lights all the time. However, MidAmerican Energy, a utility company based in Iowa, is paving the way for safe travels that won't disturb the neighbors.

The organization has plans to install aircraft detection systems at all of its wind farms, and got started doing so in 2023. Traditionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires wind turbines — which can take a decade to pay off — to operate the red warning lights between sunset and sunrise, but MidAmerican's detection tech keeps the lights off until they're needed. Once the system radar identifies an incoming aircraft, the warning lights power on, and turn off again once the plane has exited the area. This technology has reduced lighting usage by up to 95%. The company has plans to install detection systems at all of its wind farms — 38 across 34 countries — over the next few years.