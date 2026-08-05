What Is Psychohistory? The Unique Science Of Isaac Asimov's Foundation, Explained

Apple TV's "Foundation" follows mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) as he trains a new prodigy and debates with the government — a group of cloned emperors — about the validity of his chosen field of study. Seldon invented psychohistory, a discipline that would allow him to predict the future. The TV series is based on Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" story, though psychohistory predates the author's work, even if it's used a bit differently in this fictional sphere.

In "Foundation," psychohistory is best described as using math to anticipate upcoming events. Specifically, it is using mathematical models in efforts to predict the decisions of large populations. Basically, it means mathematicians like Seldon are trying to calculate human choices by quantifying previous patterns of behavior. This combines psychology and history with math.

Seldon is using psychohistory to determine when the emperors' reign will end. In his findings, the government will collapse in about 500 years. However, society would not bounce back right away, and there would be thousands of years of brutality. The emperors believe that if this information became public, it would ultimately lead to the population not taking their authority seriously, causing the fall to happen sooner. As a result, it's locked within the titular Foundation to ultimately protect humankind.