Climate Change Might Have An Unexpected Effect On Your Morning Coffee

The world is crazy for coffee. People love their cuppa joe so much that coffee stands as the second-most valuable legally traded commodity on the planet behind oil. According to PBS, the world drinks an estimated 2.25 billion cups of coffee on a daily basis, and for many, starting the day without one is unfathomable. Unfortunately javaphiles may need to start seeking other sources for their caffeine kick before long, as the sweeping impacts of anthropogenic climate change spell major trouble for coffee. Few agricultural products will suffer as heavy an impact from global warming, mainly due to a massive loss in suitable growing areas within just the next decade or two.

Although there are over 100 different species of coffee plants, nearly 100% of the coffee consumed around the world comes from just two: Coffea arabica and Coffea canephora, also known as robusta. They require a tropical climate to grow and thrive, and thus all of the world's leading coffee-producing countries are located in or near the tropics. This includes Brazil, which is the world's leading coffee producer, with a crop more than three times that of second-place Indonesia. Other leading producers include Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia. One thing all of these countries have in common is that climate change is taking an extreme toll, particularly in rising temperatures and extreme weather events like droughts and floods. That's only the beginning though.