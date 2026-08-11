5 Iconic Android Phones That Made Smartphone History

When Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone at Macworld in 2007, Android was just a small phone software project Google had purchased, as far as the market was concerned. While Apple's device was the catalyst that started the touchscreen smartphone movement, a diverse array of phone manufacturers were soon hot on the iPhone's heels, and most of them have been powered by Google's Android. While many Android phones have been launched over the years, a few key models played an important role in helping the Android ecosystem grow to where it is today.

The very first Android phone released to the public was the HTC Dream, though it included a slide-up keyboard and buttons to help control the device. The iPhone, meanwhile, stood out with a large touchscreen and just a few buttons for power, volume, and the home screen. It wasn't until the Motorola Droid was released in 2009 that Android really hit the mainstream.

We looked through the archives to identify which Android phones really left a mark on the industry, and what role they each played. Below is our list, including what helped them stand out and how they pushed Android into the powerhouse software it is today.