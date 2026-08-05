The Google Pixel 11 Is Bringing Back This Long-Forgotten Feature Of Android Phones

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 11 lineup on August 12, and current Pixel owners have a lot of expectations from it. There have been several leaks already that have seemingly indicated that these phones are very likely going to be incremental upgrades. However, one particular leak hints at the return of a discontinued smartphone feature that will certainly get long-time Android owners excited about the Pixel 11 phones. The upcoming Pixels are reportedly going to feature a version of the notification LED.

For those of you unfamiliar with it, a notification LED is essentially an LED light built into the phone's design that blinks or glows to alert you about missed calls, texts, app notifications, and battery status. It used to be a key feature of earlier Android phones, including the first commercial Android phone — the T-Mobile G1 aka HTC Dream. Google included it on most Nexus phones, and Samsung had it onboard the Galaxy series for the longest time — until bezel-less displays started getting popular. However, if leaks and rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 11 lineup is bringing it back with the name 'HiLight'.