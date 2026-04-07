7 Discontinued Smartphone Features We Want Back (And 7 That Can Stay Gone)

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Grizzled old tech veterans who got started in computing on Amstrad CPC64, lived through the era of "640K is enough RAM for anyone", and had mobile phones by the time we were 16 ... we've seen it all come and go, and then come back again. We've lived through the endless hype cycles, the next big things, and even the one-more-things. We've seen smartphone features come, and we've seen them go, sometimes forever (at least so far).

In this article, we'll run through two types of features that have disappeared: ones we want to see come back, and ones we can definitely live without. Of course, this list is entirely subjective, and we make no apologies for it. The nature of smartphones is that they're such an intimate device that it's easy to grow attached to certain features — and easy to get really angry when they're taken away. Regardless of how we feel about them, most are still available if you look hard enough and are willing to limit your options.