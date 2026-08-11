When (And Why) Did Google Sell Motorola?

Google was already a huge company when it acquired Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in 2012. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin as a Stanford research project, Google grew quickly from a dorm-room experiment into a proper company with an office, its first search engine, and, crucially, financial backing.

In the 2000s, it had expanded to become a huge web entity thanks to the success of products like search ads, Gmail, Maps, YouTube (acquired in 2006), and Android. Google acquired Android Inc. in 2005 as a way to move into mobile and protect its search business as smartphones became the main gateway to the internet. The first public release of the Android mobile operating system was in 2008, and by 2012, when it bought Motorola Mobility, Android was already central to Google's mobile strategy.

The setup was short-lived, however, as just two years later, with Motorola Mobility's hardware unit suffering losses, Google decided to sell it off while retaining other parts of the business. Chinese firm Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility for $2.91 billion in 2014 in a deal that saw Google retain the vast majority of the patents. Let's take a look at the broader picture, including why Google wanted to hold onto those patents, and who owns Motorola Mobility today.