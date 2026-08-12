A Google Maps User Accidentally Discovered A Giant Meteorite Crater No One Knew Existed

Besides helping you reach your destination as fast as possible, Google Maps is also useful for discovering places of interest around you, whether in a new city or in your neighborhood. The navigation app offers plenty of details about local hotels, restaurants, and shops, including opening hours, photos, and user reviews, in addition to directions to those places. But Google Maps can be used for even bigger discoveries than finding a brand-new ice cream place around the corner. Think of much larger points of interest that were hiding in plain sight for hundreds of millions of years, like a massive crater with a diameter of 15.5 miles that was accidentally found by a Google Maps user who was planning a trip with the app.

Joël Lapointe is an amateur astronomer from Canada who was researching a camping trip in the Côte-Nord region in Quebec in 2024 when he noticed a circular pattern that looked like the impact crater of a meteorite. Centered on Lake Marsal, about 62 miles north of Magpie, the impact site is now known as the Uhaachatik (spelled Uhackatik on Google Maps) Crater. Discovering a would-be meteorite impact crater isn't enough to get it confirmed and named. Lapointe was in contact with researchers who came to Canada to take soil samples and determine whether they contained evidence that would confirm a meteorite impact.

British professor Gordon Osinski and his team of geologists confirmed Lapointe's suspicion. Initially, they found traces of zircon at the site of the impact, a material that can form during such events. That wasn't the only evidence a meteorite had hit Earth millions of years ago.