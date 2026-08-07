Netflix Lost A Hard Drive That Contained A $45 Million Nicolas Cage Movie

Netflix has been sued over the apparent theft of a hard drive containing an unreleased movie called "Fortitude" starring Nicolas Cage, most recently seen in Spider-Noir. The movie's producer, Simon Afram, together with his company Op-Fortitude, is asking for $105 million in damages, claiming the theft has ruined "Fortitude's" exclusivity and impacted its marketability. The spy thriller had been sent to Netflix for an internal screening.

In a document filed in California federal court, the filmmakers claimed that following the theft, no potential buyer would pay millions for a movie that could be leaked online and watched for free. A producer for "Fortitude" is said to have delivered an unencrypted DCP (Digital Cinema Package) to Netflix with instructions to delete the files after the screening. This didn't happen and it wasn't until 10 days later that Netflix notified the film team of the theft, which included multiple hard drives.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix notes that it "disputes any claim that it bears the risk of loss for a film delivered without the proper industry-standard safeguards." The streamer says it is carrying out an investigation and monitoring piracy sites for any leaked or resold copies of "Fortitude". In a plotline worthy of a Netflix Original, the lawsuit revealed that Afram invested some $45 million of his own money in the project, so the stakes — at least for the producer — are high.