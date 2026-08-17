Why Did LG Stop Making Solar Panels?

LG is perhaps one of the biggest TV brands in the world, but it's also a bona fide giant in the home appliances business. From fridges and laundry machines to stoves, LG can theoretically cover most bases in your home. Did you know that at one point, LG could also power a home itself with its line of residential solar panels? Unfortunately, the company's foray into this industry is a thing of the past as LG stopped making solar panels in 2022.

Solar panel innovations that boost their reliability just keep coming, but when LG quit the market, the company cited uncertainties in the business. The key factor, according to LG Electronics, was the increase in costs of materials and growing price competition. Though the company continued supporting existing customers, it slowly ramped down production throughout the second quarter of 2022 for inventory purposes, and by June 30, former employees received their severance packages.

LG wasn't the only company that quit producing solar panels in 2022. Panasonic is another giant that threw in the towel around the same time, and more recently, so did Sharp with its European subsidiary in 2025. Looking at the big picture, the demand for this type of energy (and the associated equipment) is increasing, but the rising costs still may not make production of panels wildly profitable. The reasons? Raw materials like silver still cost a pretty penny, and shipping prices aren't slowing down either. One could argue that not much has changed, meaning that perhaps LG saw the writing on the wall relatively early.