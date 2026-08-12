What Makes Anker's 'Zolo' Series So Much Cheaper?

Finally ready to pull the trigger on a power bank? Then you must have run across the Anker brand during your search. The company is, after all, making quite a lot of traction in the tech world by producing some of the most interesting charging gadgets money can buy. Its Anker Zolo model easily fits into the list of TSA-approved power banks you can snag on Amazon for under $50. But why is Anker Zolo so much cheaper than Anker Prime and other Anker-labeled gadgets?

Though Anker hasn't labeled it as such, there's quite a high probability that the Zolo line is supposed to be more budget oriented. Introduced in 2024, Anker Zolo mainly prioritizes function. For just $39.99, a Zolo line bank gives you plenty of juice at 20,000 mAh with a 22.5-watt output. You also get a built-in USB-C cable. Naturally, moving up the tiers unlocks more stuff. Anker Nano is slightly faster at 45 watts in a more compact form factor with a color display. Then, Anker Prime represents the cream of the crop. Appropriately priced at $92.99, it has an output of 65 watts and comes with both a battery and a charger mode.

The introduction of the Zolo line was a bit confusing, so much so that it took some time for Redditors to crack the puzzle on what's what. Zolo may not be a completely new product, but rather, a rebrand of the previous 6-series charging banks and chargers. Nano represents the midrange stuff (5-series products), while the flagship products are labeled Prime and are a version of 7-series accessories. Again, Anker itself didn't confirm nor deny this naming scheme, but just compare a Zolo wireless charger to the Prime version that includes a cooling pad and it's clear that Zolo is more budget-oriented.