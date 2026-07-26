Why Did Anker Get Rid Of Soundcore?
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Anker Innovations is the parent company of several brands, including Eufy, AnkerWork for 4K webcams and workplace gear, power-station subsidiary Anker Solix, eufyMake for 3D printers, and Soundcore. That could actually get a bit confusing if you're browsing the various brands and didn't know they all belong under one umbrella — Anker Innovations is who owns Anker the mobile accessory brand, as well. That's a big reason why Anker Innovations recently announced a name change to its Soundcore brand specifically. Initially announced to its Chinese market, Soundcore is going away effective immediately, and instead all products under the would-be moniker are now Anker Sound & Video.
While Soundcore is largely known for audio products like Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and headphones, there are also a few other products under the name, like Anker's Nebula projectors. One could make the argument that it's even more confusing, as projectors are a video-based product, and "Soundcore" sounds more like, well, audio gear, which it primarily was.
Anker Innovations didn't give a direct reason for the change in its announcement via ITHome, although a lot of this can be implied. The new Anker Sound & Video appropriately covers both audio and video products from the company while rolling off the tongue a little easier. No official announcement has been made outside of China just yet. Technically, Anker isn't ditching Soundcore completely. The products will still be around, and new ones will likely be released, though everything will fall under the new title. That's good news, as some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, according to users, are available under the Anker Soundcore name.
Why is Anker changing the Soundcore name?
To recap, Anker and Soundcore were effectively the same company, under the same parent company, Anker Innovations, but the name will now be combined under Anker Sound & Video, covering a bevy of audio and video gear. This makes things simpler overall, unifies the brand, and makes it easier for customers to refer to and recognize the name, as Anker Sound & Video also more directly connects to Anker Innovations. Quality shouldn't really change because of this. Anker already makes some excellent products, earning top marks with some of the best-reviewed earbuds on Amazon, the best budget and expensive noise-canceling headphones, and cheap yet high-quality wireless speakers. Functionally, nothing there is changing, just the name and its social media channels, account services, and content updates.
Anker isn't the first company in history to make a name change in the interest of consolidation and improved brand focus, and it won't be the last. HBO Max changed to just Max, and PepsiCo consolidated Pepsi and beverage brands with its snack brands, just to name a couple of examples. Elsewhere in the tech world, Apple skipped iOS 19 to keep its products labeled similarly with a unified, year-based naming scheme.
Sometimes, consolidation also happens after a big brand acquires another, like Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, or Paramount's ongoing acquisition of Warner Brothers Discovery, which is currently paused. The latter will likely see a name change happen if and when the brands consolidate. That's also a great example of improving brand recognition; imagine having to refer to several major streaming giants when talking about a single service.