Why Did Anker Get Rid Of Soundcore?

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Anker Innovations is the parent company of several brands, including Eufy, AnkerWork for 4K webcams and workplace gear, power-station subsidiary Anker Solix, eufyMake for 3D printers, and Soundcore. That could actually get a bit confusing if you're browsing the various brands and didn't know they all belong under one umbrella — Anker Innovations is who owns Anker the mobile accessory brand, as well. That's a big reason why Anker Innovations recently announced a name change to its Soundcore brand specifically. Initially announced to its Chinese market, Soundcore is going away effective immediately, and instead all products under the would-be moniker are now Anker Sound & Video.

While Soundcore is largely known for audio products like Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and headphones, there are also a few other products under the name, like Anker's Nebula projectors. One could make the argument that it's even more confusing, as projectors are a video-based product, and "Soundcore" sounds more like, well, audio gear, which it primarily was.

Anker Innovations didn't give a direct reason for the change in its announcement via ITHome, although a lot of this can be implied. The new Anker Sound & Video appropriately covers both audio and video products from the company while rolling off the tongue a little easier. No official announcement has been made outside of China just yet. Technically, Anker isn't ditching Soundcore completely. The products will still be around, and new ones will likely be released, though everything will fall under the new title. That's good news, as some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, according to users, are available under the Anker Soundcore name.