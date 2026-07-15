Who Owns Anker, The Mobile Accessory Brand?
Anker Innovations, or Anker, as it's commonly known, is a popular brand of charging products that has diversified into other mobile accessories in recent years. The company is known for its USB-C power adapters, portable chargers, wireless power banks, and much more. Although many other USB charger brands that compete with Anker, such as Baseus and Spigen, are privately held, Anker is a public company that's traded on both the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Despite its public trading, the majority of the company is still owned by Anker insiders, including founder and chairman Steven Yang and co-founder and CEO Zhao Dongping. Both founders together own around 51% of the company, giving them solid control over its operations and corporate strategy. Besides the founders, major institutional investors, such as the National Council for Social Security Fund, are also invested in the company, with a stake of around 11.5%. The general public, or individual investors, owns just over 26% of the company. Although the company was originally listed on the stock market in 2020, it has been in existence for nearly 15 years now.
Anker didn't start out selling phone chargers
Although most people associate the company with its USB chargers and power banks, Anker didn't originally sell them. It was founded by Yang, who used to work at Google as a software engineer, in December 2011. Yang's original aim with Anker (initially known as Oceanwing) was to offer replacement batteries for laptops and phones, both of which used to largely ship with replaceable batteries at the time. However, the company quickly pivoted to smartphone power bricks and power banks in 2012, likely recognizing their potential as smartphones had nearly taken over the entire cell phone market by then.
The company grew steadily, leveraging Amazon as its primary distribution platform, at least in the initial years. It has diversified quite a bit over the last several years, and besides its main Anker brand, it offers products via several sub-brands, such as Anker Solix for portable power stations, Eufy for smart home gadgets, Soundcore for audio products, and EufyMake for niche printing products. Through all these brands, Anker offers a wide range of gadgets.
Anker went public in August 2020, with a listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. More recently, on July 2, 2026, it was also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.