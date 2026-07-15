Who Owns Anker, The Mobile Accessory Brand?

Anker Innovations, or Anker, as it's commonly known, is a popular brand of charging products that has diversified into other mobile accessories in recent years. The company is known for its USB-C power adapters, portable chargers, wireless power banks, and much more. Although many other USB charger brands that compete with Anker, such as Baseus and Spigen, are privately held, Anker is a public company that's traded on both the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Despite its public trading, the majority of the company is still owned by Anker insiders, including founder and chairman Steven Yang and co-founder and CEO Zhao Dongping. Both founders together own around 51% of the company, giving them solid control over its operations and corporate strategy. Besides the founders, major institutional investors, such as the National Council for Social Security Fund, are also invested in the company, with a stake of around 11.5%. The general public, or individual investors, owns just over 26% of the company. Although the company was originally listed on the stock market in 2020, it has been in existence for nearly 15 years now.