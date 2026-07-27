5 Of The Best Anker Gadgets You Can Buy In 2026

Anker is one of the top brands for tech accessories. A fan favorite among Apple users, the brand focuses primarily on charging products, such as power adapters, portable chargers, wireless power banks, and cables. Among its top products, the company features a Prime lineup full of power banks, charging stations, and docking stations that can help you fast charge your laptop, tablet, and phone in a matter of minutes.

Known for being reliable, Anker has several positive reviews in third-party marketplaces like Amazon, and it's been recommended by several media outlets, including BGR. What's so nice about Anker gadgets is that they're available in a wide range of products, so whether you're looking for your next GaN charger, a slim MagSafe-like power bank for your iPhone 17, or a braided USB-C cable, the company has you covered.

Anker also takes the stage during CES, MWC, and IFA to introduce new products, keeping its momentum by introducing the latest charging solutions, like Qi2.2 technology and GaN, and ensuring customers' gadgets charge safely. BGR prepared a selection of the best Anker gadgets you can buy in 2026, which includes a few pricey options, but they are ideal for the most demanding customers–those who are always on the go, care about their devices' battery health, and want to make sure they will have enough juice to go through the day, a getaway weekend, or a holiday.