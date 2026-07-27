5 Of The Best Anker Gadgets You Can Buy In 2026
Anker is one of the top brands for tech accessories. A fan favorite among Apple users, the brand focuses primarily on charging products, such as power adapters, portable chargers, wireless power banks, and cables. Among its top products, the company features a Prime lineup full of power banks, charging stations, and docking stations that can help you fast charge your laptop, tablet, and phone in a matter of minutes.
Known for being reliable, Anker has several positive reviews in third-party marketplaces like Amazon, and it's been recommended by several media outlets, including BGR. What's so nice about Anker gadgets is that they're available in a wide range of products, so whether you're looking for your next GaN charger, a slim MagSafe-like power bank for your iPhone 17, or a braided USB-C cable, the company has you covered.
Anker also takes the stage during CES, MWC, and IFA to introduce new products, keeping its momentum by introducing the latest charging solutions, like Qi2.2 technology and GaN, and ensuring customers' gadgets charge safely. BGR prepared a selection of the best Anker gadgets you can buy in 2026, which includes a few pricey options, but they are ideal for the most demanding customers–those who are always on the go, care about their devices' battery health, and want to make sure they will have enough juice to go through the day, a getaway weekend, or a holiday.
Anker Prime Power Bank
Probably the most famous Anker product is its Prime Power Bank. The lineup includes a few options, but the 26,000 mAh model with 300W of power is the most impressive the company sells. It's so powerful that it can charge half the battery of a MacBook Pro in 27 minutes and up to 22 minutes for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Anker says this specific model can charge two MacBook Pros simultaneously and an iPhone thanks to its two 140W USB-C ports and one USB-A 20W port.
Once you need to charge the power bank, it can take a max of 250W, which means you get to 80% of battery in 40 minutes. Not only is this device flight-approved, but it features a standalone app where you can follow all the details about the power bank, including its total battery, how much each device is pulling at the moment, the number of cycles the power bank has been through, its battery health, and even the temperature of the gadgets.
This bulky power bank is ideal for anyone always on the go, with multiple power-hungry devices, and who simply needs the best of the best. Anker also offers a version with a charging base, so whenever you're home, you can just leave the power bank there, and when you need to leave, you can ensure you'll have enough juice for whatever activity you have next.
Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1)
Every company offering charging gadgets must offer a good 3-in-1 wireless charging station. Anker's version has a foldable design and offers the latest technologies, as it can fast charge an iPhone 17 Pro at 25W through MagSafe, in addition to your AirPods(or another phone in the back) with an anti-slip pad, and an Apple Watch.
Anker offers an Airflow Cooling feature that helps dissipate heat through its built-in airflow system, which not only helps to preserve the integrity of the gadget, but also of your Apple devices. The company also built its ActiveShield 5.0 into this wireless charging station, which tracks the temperature of all the devices. That said, if it recognizes that something is overheating, it sends less power to the product.
What's interesting is that users can control the Airflow Cooling system by double-tapping the light ring on the device, which means users can turn it on or off. Anker also includes a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable to power the charging station and a 45 USB-C Wall Charger, which is more than enough to fast charge the latest iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Even though it's on the pricey side, costing $149.99, it's likely because it offers Made for iPhone, Made for Apple Watch, and MagSafe certifications. Those Apple licenses usually cost a lot more for brands, but they also help users know they're buying a device that works perfectly with their Apple devices.
Anker Prime Charger
Another premium offering, Anker has an AirPods-sized 160W charger with three ports and a smart display. With just a single USB-C port, customers can get up to 140W of output, which is more than enough to fast-charge a device as big as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While all the USB-C ports are capable of 140W output, Anker's charger can smartly decide how much it needs to send to each device, meaning that if you have a MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max connected, it will send the exact amount of power each device needs through their charging cycle.
According to Anker, the Prime Charger auto-detects and allocates power every two minutes to the connected devices for optimal charging. While users can control the charger through its smart display and button, which offers real-time power monitoring, temperature insights, and charging mode switching, users can also take advantage of a dedicated app, which allows users to have deeper insight into the charging experience, how the charger is behaving, and how the other devices are taking that power.
The charger features some of Anker's proprietary technologies like PowerIQ 5.0 and ActiveShield 4.0, in addition to the known GaN architecture that allows such an amount of power in a tiny space. All of that ensures users that the gadget works consistently while protecting the devices it's charging. The Anker Prime Charger costs $149.
Anker MagGo Power Bank Slim
When Apple introduced the iPhone 17 lineup and the all-new iPhone Air, it also announced a MagSafe Battery Pack designed specifically for the iPhone Air, but it was underwhelming: it cannot even charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent. This expensive offering, which is not even compatible with the other iPhones, became an opportunity for brands like Anker to offer their own slim power bank.
The MagGo Power Bank offers 10,000 mAh, which gives more than a single full charge to each of the latest iPhones, and it has such a slim profile that it doesn't add much bulk to an already bulkier iPhone 17 Pro. With 15W MagSafe compatibility, it doesn't take full advantage of the latest iPhone's wireless charging capabilities, but it's enough to ensure your iPhone will charge while you're on the go.
This device comes with a 60cm USB-C to USB-C cable and a 20W charger so you can charge the power bank, or even your iPhone if you're at home. Just like the other products, the Nano Charger features the ActiveShield and Dynamic Temperature Sensor to ensure everything is properly charging. For less than $100, users get two great products, ensuring they can always have extra juice on a demanding day and easily charge the phone or the power bank with everything included in the box.
Anker Prime Docking Station
Last but not least, Anker has an interesting lineup of docking stations. With the DL7400 model, the company offers a 14-in-1 solution with triple display support, meaning customers can have an 8K display at 60Hz and two other 4K monitors at 60Hz running simultaneously. A station like that is great for anyone at work handling several devices all at once. After all, users have access to a 2.5GBps Ethernet port, 480Mbps USB-A port, two 5GBps USB-A ports, an AC-IN, and a USB-C Upstream with 140W max output and 10Gbps of data transfer in the back, in addition to SD and TF card slots, two USB-C ports with 100W max output and 10Gbps data transfer, another USB-C 100W max output with 5Gbps data transfer, an audio jack, and a control knob in the front.
Such a complex device can help manage and improve your workstation, whether you run Windows or Mac, as it works with both platforms. To enjoy the extra displays, Anker says users need to download the DisplayLink Manager app. However, to manage power and data status, the docking station itself offers a smart display with charging power for the host and front USB-C ports, with real-time data transfer status for the USB-C ports, making sure you're always in control of your connected gadgets. Anker normally charges $299.99 for the DL7400 version, but the company usually offers promo codes to make it more affordable. The company also has other Prime Docking Stations for more complex or simpler needs.
How did we choose these Anker gadgets
Anker is not only a brand known by the public, but it's also no stranger to BGR. Having been featured in our articles several times, the company is one of the top accessory makers, and we think its quality is so good that it sets a high standard that other brands need to match. Most of the selected products are from its Prime lineup, which means they offer what Anker considers the best available in the market and what customers will enjoy most. BGR is familiar with those releases, and most of them have been tested by our staff and also received hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon and other third-party marketplaces.
These Anker gadgets also cover the most important areas that customers are always willing to buy. After all, who doesn't need a powerful power bank in 2026, or, perhaps, a slim version that can give their iPhones extra juice during a long day? A proper power brick, as we charge more and more devices, is also a good call, especially if we have laptops, tablets, and phones that support fast charging capabilities.
Last but not least, more demanding customers might need a device as specific as a dock station. After all, handling multiple devices charging, fast data transfer, and still keeping everything cool requires a lot of power, so it couldn't be left off the list, even though this is not a device that every user needs.