Logitech's Mobi Fold Mouse Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
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The Logitech Mobi Fold is a compact, lightweight computer mouse that can fold up for travel. It can easily fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack, but as a mouse, it may not be all that much better than a traditional unit. Sure, it's cool, but the novel design is aimed at those who work and play on the go. Many reviewers agree that while the Mobi Fold shines for its portability, there are some key compromises.
Generally praised for its convenience when working on the go, some found the Mobi Fold's core controls less satisfying than those on a typical mouse. One complaint appearing again and again across reviews was the touch-sensitive scroll panel. MakeUseOf found it to be not as satisfying as a physical wheel, while Gizmodo said the scrolling action was sluggish. Engadget noted that the foldable mouse's scroll feature wasn't as smooth as a physical wheel. Logitech already has the best mouse with its MX Master 4, making the Mobi Fold just another toy in its toolbox. Even so, reviewers largely see it as a travel-friendly alternative that's convenient when portability matters more than premium performance.
The good and bad of the Mobi Fold
Left and right mouse buttons are included on Logitech's Mobi Fold, but The Shortcut found the action to be harsh. Bluetooth connectivity for laptops, tablets, and desktop computers, along with the touch-sensitive scrolling surface are the other key features. The folding design makes it easy to pack for travel, and the Mobi Fold has an integrated AI model that detects when it is no longer on a surface.
Once lifted from a mousepad or desk, it will deactivate the buttons so you cannot accidentally click them while folding it up. Aside from complaints about the scrolling feature, another critique from users is that the USB-C port sits underneath the mouse, making it impossible to use while plugged in. The Mobi Fold is listed at $79.99, which some feel is on the pricey side. If you just need a simple option for basic computer use, Amazon is selling Logitech's iconic office mouse for $13.