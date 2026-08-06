Logitech's Mobi Fold Mouse Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

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The Logitech Mobi Fold is a compact, lightweight computer mouse that can fold up for travel. It can easily fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack, but as a mouse, it may not be all that much better than a traditional unit. Sure, it's cool, but the novel design is aimed at those who work and play on the go. Many reviewers agree that while the Mobi Fold shines for its portability, there are some key compromises.

Generally praised for its convenience when working on the go, some found the Mobi Fold's core controls less satisfying than those on a typical mouse. One complaint appearing again and again across reviews was the touch-sensitive scroll panel. MakeUseOf found it to be not as satisfying as a physical wheel, while Gizmodo said the scrolling action was sluggish. Engadget noted that the foldable mouse's scroll feature wasn't as smooth as a physical wheel. Logitech already has the best mouse with its MX Master 4, making the Mobi Fold just another toy in its toolbox. Even so, reviewers largely see it as a travel-friendly alternative that's convenient when portability matters more than premium performance.