How To Back Up Your MacBook Without Paying For Cloud Storage

One of the most convenient ways to back up your MacBook is to subscribe to iCloud. After all, whenever you're connected to Wi-Fi and your computer is plugged in, it automatically starts syncing everything. However, this also means you need to rely on a subscription for as long as you want your data backed up. On the other hand, another solution is to rely on local backups so that you not only own your data but also won't have to rely on subscriptions, cloud servers, and more. That said, the most convenient way to back up your data without relying on the cloud is to use Time Machine, Mac's backup tool, to store your data on a local Hard Drive (HDD) or Solid-State Drive (SSD).

Before you start using Time Machine, you also need to understand that once you're responsible for backing up your data, you have to do it manually. If you don't connect your SSD to your MacBook and something happens, your latest backup could be a few days, weeks, or even months out of sync. Still, if you're diligent enough to back up your data every time you finish a big project, come from a trip, or when you go through your files, then you'll discover that having your data stored locally can be the smartest move.